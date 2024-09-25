

28 memorable honeymoon destinations for 2025

Planning the most romantic trip of your life begins with the perfect destination. From white-sand beaches to historic cobblestone streets, the ideal honeymoon is the one that appeals to you and your partner’s interests. As such, Honeymoons.com listed top honeymoon destinations for 2024 and 2025.

In the list below, you’ll find places with beautiful natural scenery, fascinating cultures, amazing hotels and resorts, and tons to see and do. Some will be close by, while others are literally on the other side of the world. You will find eco-friendly destinations, as well as places featuring world-class spas and restaurants. If a beach, mountain, or city honeymoon interests you, there are destinations that will check all those boxes.

Enjoy exploring the list. It’s never too early to start dreaming about your next trip.

1. Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia regularly tops lists of favorite honeymoon destinations around the world, and it’s sure easy to see why. The tropical island paradise is straight out of a storybook with white-sand beaches and swaying palm trees surrounded by aquamarine seas, lush tropical vegetation, and a couple of active volcanoes. But it’s the spirit of the island and the people that really steals hearts.

Couples who love water sports and adventure sports will find plenty to do, as will nature lovers. You can volunteer at a sea turtle hatchery, swim with the gentle whale sharks, and drive into a live volcano. Soak in a bath of heated volcanic mud and wash it off under a tropical waterfall. There are parties and festivals up and down the island all year round with colorful markets and delicious Creole food to try.

Saint Lucia’s Most Romantic Hotels and Resorts

Sandals Grande St. Lucian

Sandals Halcyon Beach

Sandals Regency La Toc

For couples seeking a luxurious and hassle-free experience, all-inclusive St. Lucia resorts provide everything needed for a perfect honeymoon getaway. Each of the Sandals St. Lucia resorts offers a unique experience, with top-notch service, world-class dining, and breathtaking views.

As one of the many stunning Sandals Resorts locations, Saint Lucia is a top choice for couples looking to enjoy luxury and romance in the heart of the Caribbean.

Do Locals In Saint Lucia Speak English or French?

Expert Tip: English is the official language in Saint Lucia. Roughly 95% of the population speaks Saint Lucian Creole, which is a French-based Creole language that dates back to French colonization in the 1600s. The country was ceded to the English in 1814 and only became an independent government in 1979, so be sure to visit the Pigeon Island Museum and La Toc Battery Fort to learn more about the fascinating history.

2. Jamaica

Jamaica is an exceptional honeymoon destination, offering an enchanting blend of natural beauty, vibrant culture, and luxurious amenities. The island is famed for its stunning beaches with crystal-clear waters, providing the perfect backdrop for relaxation and romantic sunsets. Couples can immerse themselves in the island’s lush rainforests, explore majestic waterfalls like Dunn’s River Falls, and hike through the breathtaking Blue Mountains. For those looking for a more adventurous and liberating experience, Jamaica is also home to nude resorts, offering a unique and private escape for couples seeking a more daring honeymoon. Each of these experiences offers an intimate connection with nature, perfect for newlyweds seeking adventure and tranquility.

Beyond its natural allure, Jamaica’s rich culture adds a unique and memorable touch to any honeymoon. The island pulses with reggae music, delicious cuisine, and the warmth of its friendly locals. Visiting the local markets, enjoying traditional Jamaican dishes, and dancing to live music create unforgettable experiences. Moreover, Jamaica’s array of all-inclusive resorts, such as Sandals Resorts offers top-notch service and luxurious amenities, providing a stress-free environment where couples can focus solely on each other. With its blend of adventure, culture, and luxury, Jamaica promises a dreamlike start to married life.

For couples wanting a unique and luxurious experience, the overwater bungalows in the Caribbean at Sandals Royal Caribbean and Sandals South Coast offer a romantic escape with breathtaking ocean views, glass floor panels, and personal butler service.

For those looking for the best Sandals in Jamaica, options like Dunn’s River, Montego Bay, and Sandals Negril stand out for their stunning beachfront locations, luxurious accommodations, and exclusive overwater bungalows. For couples seeking luxury on a budget, Sandals Ochi is often considered the cheapest Sandals resort, offering affordable rates without sacrificing the signature Sandals experience.

Jamaica’ Most Romantic Hotels and Resorts

Sandals Dunn’s River

Sandals Montego Bay

The Caves

Sandals Negril

Best Regions for a Jamaica Honeymoon?

Expert Tip: Montego Bay offers luxurious all-inclusive resorts, beautiful beaches like Doctor’s Cave Beach, and vibrant nightlife perfect for honeymooners. Negril is famous for its stunning Seven Mile Beach, laid-back atmosphere, and romantic sunsets. Ocho Rios combines natural wonders like Dunn’s River Falls with luxurious resorts and thrilling activities, providing a perfect blend of adventure and relaxation for couples.

3. Bora Bora

Bora Bora is the epitome of a tropical island paradise: clear blue waters, pristine soft sand beaches, gentle lagoons bordered by coral reefs, lush tropical vegetation, sweetly scented flowers, and amazing sunsets. It’s no wonder that this small island in the Pacific Ocean is one of the most beloved honeymoon destinations in the world.

Stay in the iconic guest villas built out over the water, with thatched roofs and glass floors to view the coral reefs underneath. Snorkeling and scuba diving around the coral reefs will bring you face-to-face with their colorful denizens—tropical fish, sea turtles, starfish, and manta rays.

One thing that you will remember for a long, long time is the starry night sky at Bora Bora. With practically no light pollution, this is a place for stargazing unlike any other on earth.

Bora Bora’s Most Romantic Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora

Le Bora Bora by Pearl Resorts

What language is spoken in Bora Bora?

Expert Tip: The most popular languages on the island are French and Tahitian, though English speakers will be able to communicate just fine at the resorts and in popular resort areas. Consider learning a few French and Tahitian words like ‘la Ora na’ (yo-rah-nah) and ‘bonjour’ for hello, ‘S’il vous plait’ for please, and ‘maeva (mah-ay-va)’ and ‘merci’ for thank you.

4. The Bahamas

The Bahamas‘ 3000+ islands and cays are united by tropical delights that are perfectly paired with a romantic honeymoon. World-renowned beaches include Cable Beach in Nassau and Coco Plum Beach in Great Exuma, both of which can be enjoyed from the fine sands or on a sunset cruise, jet ski ride, or snorkeling adventure. Take a scenic boat ride to Blue Lagoon Island with a rum punch in hand and enjoy the dolphins and sea lions swimming in their natural habitat.

Couples looking for rest and relaxation will love the quiet nature of The Exumas, while those yearning for island attractions will find plenty to see and do in New Providence, Nassau. Both areas feature all-inclusive resorts with beachfront villas and swim-up suites that are the epitome of honeymoon luxury.

For couples looking to experience the beauty of the Bahamas without overspending, there are several affordable all-inclusive resorts that offer a perfect mix of luxury and value.

Foodies will be treated to fresh seafood and locally-grown vegetables at casual spots like Arawak Fish Fry Strip and Tropic Breeze Beach Bar & Grill, or sit down to an unforgettable candlelit dinner at Sapodilla or Flying Fish GastroBar.

Bahamas’ Most Romantic Hotels and Resorts

Sandals Emerald Bay

Sandals Royal Bahamian

What’s the best thing to see in The Bahamas?

Expert Tip: For an experience you can only get in The Bahamas, be sure to head to Pig Beach. As its name implies, the beach is home to around 20 cute pigs that love to swim in the waters, play with visitors, and snap one-of-a-kind Instagram photos.

5. The Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands, a trio of shimmering jewels set in the turquoise expanse of the Caribbean Sea, offers honeymooning couples an idyllic paradise where romance meets adventure. Its sun-kissed beaches, notably the world-renowned Seven Mile Beach, are fringed by soft, white sands and swaying palm trees, making them the perfect location for sunset strolls and intimate picnics.

The gentle lull of the waves, coupled with the tranquil ambiance, gives couples the chance to revel in each other’s company, creating moments that turn into lifelong memories. Whether it’s a serene spa day, an intimate beachfront dinner, or simply lounging under the Caribbean sun, the islands provide the perfect backdrop for love and relaxation.

Beyond the beaches, the Cayman Islands boasts a rich tapestry of experiences waiting to be discovered. Couples can embark on underwater adventures, exploring vibrant coral reefs teeming with marine life, or dive into the azure depths of the famed Stingray City to mingle with friendly stingrays.

For those who prefer on-land activities, the islands offer a blend of local culture, history, and gourmet dining. Wander through the colorful streets of George Town, delve into the island’s pirate history, or savor delectable Caribbean cuisine at a beachside bistro. With its combination of natural beauty, luxury resorts, and diverse activities, the Cayman Islands emerges as a top-tier honeymoon destination where couples can truly celebrate the beginning of their shared journey.

Couples looking for a seamless experience can explore the various all-inclusive honeymoon packages offered by resorts in the Cayman Islands.

6. Maldives

The Maldives is a tranquil group of islands in the Indian Ocean—located off the southern coast of India and 400 miles southwest of Sri Lanka. The islands are perfect for honeymooners who love the barefoot life. In fact, sand is so common on the islands that you’ll want to remember to pack your flip-flops instead of those high heels.

The Maldives combine island charm with luxury, so you can spend your days lazing on a pristine beach, swimming with the gentle whale sharks, and snorkeling in the clear turquoise waters. Return to your hotel in the evening for a spa treatment and romantic dinner with a spectacular sunset as the backdrop.

Island-hopping is a must as each small island has its own unique sights and stories. Head to the capital, Male, for sightseeing and shopping, and if unique souvenirs are your jam, be sure to head down the major streets of Chaandee Magu and Majeedhee Magu for your souvenir hunt.

Maldives’ Most Romantic Hotels and Resorts

Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives

Sun Siyam Olhuveli

How many days should I spend in the Maldives?

Expert Tip: The small size of the islands allow honeymooners to explore the best beaches and attractions across four to five days, so a week including travel will be a perfect experience for most. Beach lovers will want to stay for a lifetime, though!



Andi Satria // Shutterstock

7. Barbados

Barbados, affectionately known as the “Gem of the Caribbean Sea,” presents honeymooners with an exquisite blend of sun-drenched shores, azure waters, and a rich tapestry of history and culture. This island paradise, surrounded by coral reefs, boasts some of the finest beaches in the world, such as the pristine Dover Beach and the tranquil Miami Beach.

Newlyweds can indulge in romantic beachfront dinners under the canopy of stars, take refreshing dips in the crystalline waters, or simply laze on the golden sands, letting the tropical sun paint their memories with hues of relaxation and love. The upscale resorts and hotels, many perched along the coastline, offer world-class amenities and unparalleled views. Barbados all-inclusive resorts provide couples with everything they need for a luxurious and hassle-free honeymoon, combining stunning beaches, gourmet dining, and exceptional service

Beyond its coastal allure, Barbados invites couples to explore its diverse landscapes and cultural offerings. A drive through the island reveals lush sugar cane fields, historic plantation homes, and the captivating Harrison’s Cave with its striking stalactites and stalagmites.

The island’s rich history is palpable in the UNESCO World Heritage site of Historic Bridgetown and Garrison, where colonial architecture tells tales of bygone eras. For those eager to immerse in local flavors, Bajan cuisine, with its mouth-watering dishes like flying fish and cou-cou, offers a gastronomic delight.

Santorini’s Most Romantic Hotels and Resorts

Sandals Royal Barbados

Sandals Barbados

8. Santorini

Santorini is your doorway to the magic of the Greek Islands. Its architecture of whitewashed sugar-cube buildings and blue-domed churches against the dramatic backdrop of the Caldera and the Aegean Sea is the setting for a truly romantic getaway. The island’s extensive volcanic history has left it with some of the most beautiful black sand beaches on earth, including Kamari Beach and Perissa Beach.

Take in the lively bustle of tourist spots of Oia and Fira, and then head for the quieter places—take long hikes or bike rides with spectacular views, swimming, and snorkeling in the clear waters, and trips to the ancient archaeological sites at Thera and Akrotiri. Adventurous honeymooners have near-endless options for renting ATVs, mopeds, beach buggies, and jet skis.

Sailing around the island is one of the best ways to see Santorini and nearby islands, and dropping anchor at a hidden cove for a picnic is beyond romantic. You’ll find fresh, healthy, and delicious Greek food at the friendly taverns, accompanied by island and Greek wines. A Greece honeymoon in Santorini offers a magical blend of stunning views, romantic sunsets, and rich cultural experiences, making it one of the top destinations for newlyweds.

For couples seeking a worry-free experience, there are several Greece all-inclusive resorts that provide a perfect blend of luxury, traditional Greek hospitality, and stunning views of the Aegean Sea.

Santorini’s Most Romantic Hotels and Resorts

The Vasilicos Caldera Heritage Suites

Santorini Princess Spa Hotel

Canaves Oia Suites

What is Santorini most famous for?

Expert Tip: It’s all about the wine on the Greek island, and it all comes down to choosing the best one for your specific occasion. If you’re a wine enthusiast looking to try the best that the island has to offer, be sure to head to Vassaltis Vineyards and Domaine Sigalas, both of which have won countless industry awards. If a stunning view is paramount, the sunset and sweeping views at Santo Winery and Venetsanos Winery are unbeatable.

9. Grenada

Grenada, often referred to as the “Isle of Spice” due to its abundance of locally grown spices, is a tropical haven that presents honeymooners with a tantalizing mix of natural beauty, rich history, and authentic Caribbean charm. Its beaches, such as the world-famous Grand Anse Beach, feature golden sands, swaying palms, and sapphire waters, crafting the perfect setting for couples to forge intimate memories.

The island’s lush, mountainous interior, adorned with cascading waterfalls, cocoa plantations, and the intoxicating scent of nutmeg in the air, invites couples on a romantic sojourn into nature. From intimate sunset cruises to rejuvenating spa sessions amidst tropical gardens, Grenada ensures every moment is imbued with romance.

Beyond its picturesque landscapes, Grenada offers an immersive cultural experience that resonates deeply with honeymooners seeking more than just scenic beauty. The warmth of its people, the rhythm of its soca and calypso beats, and the island’s vibrant festivals like Spicemas, ensure that lovebirds are constantly ensconced in the island’s pulsating energy.

Culinary enthusiasts can embark on a journey of flavors, savoring dishes enriched with local spices and fresh seafood. Moreover, history buffs can wander through the remnants of colonial forts that offer panoramic views of the surrounding azure waters.

10. Key West

Suspended between land and sea, Key West is the southernmost city in the continental United States and has something of the feeling of a world apart. It’s a paradise for honeymooners with balmy temperatures, sandy beaches, and crystal-clear waters perfect for snorkeling and scuba diving amid the coral reefs and sunken ships.

Swim with a local wild dolphin pod in their natural setting, visit the two national parks with their wealth of wildlife and bird life, take a sunset cruise on a sailboat, and enjoy water sports such as kayaking, paddle boarding, jet skis, and parasailing.

Downtown Key West is full of museums, art galleries, and unique shops to explore. Hop on a trolley to see the sights, take a picnic to the lighthouse, and join the locals in their daily celebration of the sunset at Mallory Square in Key West Harbor. Downtown is also where you’ll find lively nightlife and a variety of international cuisines.

Key West’s Most Romantic Hotels and Resorts

Hyatt Centric Key West

Parrot Key Hotel & Villas

Pier House Resort & Spa

For couples seeking a more exclusive and peaceful getaway, adult-only resorts such as Bungalows Key Largo, offer a romantic and intimate atmosphere.

What is the best month to go to Key West?

Expert Tip: The most popular time to visit is between December and February thanks to temperatures in the 70s and low precipitation. That said, definitely consider going in March or April. You’ll find better rates at leading hotels/resorts, temperatures reaching into the low 80s, and the lowest average precipitation of the year.

11. Los Cabos

If you can’t decide whether you want a honeymoon by the sea or in the desert, why not choose both! Los Cabos is one of the few places where these two distinctive and enticing environments meet. It’s also one of the star attractions of Mexico’s Pacific Coast thanks to its natural beauty, sophisticated nightlife, and plethora of sports and outdoor activities.

Los Cabos is actually comprised of two towns located at the tip of the Baja California peninsula: Cabo San Lucas is where all the action is with trendy restaurants and nightlife, and San Jose del Cabo is quieter with picturesque historic buildings. A famous landmark is the natural rock formation known as “The Arch,” also called Lands End, where the Sea of Cortez meets the Pacific Ocean. The sea lions that made the area their home long before the tourists arrived are still there for you to admire.

Couples who love water and adventure sports will have the time of their lives, with kayaking, snorkeling, scuba diving, paddle boarding, zip lining, deep sea fishing, and surfing. For a lazy day, take a sailing trip on a catamaran or watch the sunset at the beautiful half-moon beach of Playa Santa Maria.

The nearby artists’ village of Todos Santos, an hour’s drive away, is officially designated as a “Pueblo Magico,” or Magical Town, for its historic colonial buildings, art and crafts, and restaurants serving local food made from regional recipes.

Cabo all-inclusive resorts offer couples the perfect blend of adventure, relaxation, and luxury, with options for beachfront accommodations, gourmet dining, and endless activities.

Los Cabos’ Most Romantic Hotels and Resorts

Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos

ME Cabo

Paradisus Los Cabos

Is Los Cabos in California or Mexico?

Expert Tip: Los Cabos is located at the southernmost tip of the Baja California peninsula. Despite the name, the Baja California peninsula is in Mexico and thus a passport is required for international travelers.

12. Curacao

Curacao, with its kaleidoscope of colors and diverse cultural tapestry, beckons honeymooners to its shores for an unparalleled Caribbean experience. The island’s capital, Willemstad, is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a visual treat with its Dutch colonial architecture painted in vibrant hues reflecting both European charm and Caribbean vitality.

Curacao’s beaches, such as the secluded Playa Knip and the lively Mambo Beach, are a mosaic of golden sands, crystalline blue waters, and idyllic coves, providing couples with a myriad of choices from bustling beach clubs to intimate shores where footprints are the only sign of human presence. The island’s luxury resorts, often nestled along the coastline, ensure that romance is constantly in the air, with private balconies offering views of sun-kissed horizons and amenities that cater to every whim and desire.

But Curacao’s allure doesn’t stop at its picturesque coastlines. Diving enthusiasts will find a paradise beneath the waves, where vibrant coral reefs teem with marine life, offering a mesmerizing underwater spectacle. The island’s rich cultural heritage, a blend of African, European, and Latin influences, can be felt in its music, dance, and culinary delights.

From savoring the unique flavor of the local Blue Curacao liqueur to dancing the night away to the rhythmic beats of tambú, couples are immersed in a cultural fiesta. With its mix of natural beauty, historic landmarks, and a vibrant cultural scene, Curacao emerges as a honeymoon destination where couples can explore, relax, and celebrate love in the embrace of the Caribbean’s multifaceted charm.

13. Maui

Maui encapsulates the essence of Hawaii. Or as the locals say, “Maui no kaoi”, which means “Maui is the ultimate.” The second-largest Hawaiian Island, it offers relaxation, cultural and sporting pursuits, and an impressive array of shopping choices, including chic boutiques, shopping malls, and farmers’ markets.

A Maui honeymoon must include a scenic drive on the Road to Hana. The drive features stunning tropical rainforest views, waterfalls, and aromatic flowers and plants for which Hawaii is famous. Drive up to the 10,000-foot-high summit of Haleakala for the incredible view, especially if you get there in time to watch the sunrise.

Make a horseback trip to view the upcountry with its varied terrain of rolling ranch lands, jagged peaks, and volcanos. Beachside, you can relax with a drink and watch the whales on their migratory journeys. When you’re feeling more adventurous, try surfing, scuba diving, or ziplining.

Maui’s Most Romantic Hotels and Resorts

Napili Kai Beach Resort

Wailea Beach Resort

What is the most beautiful part of Maui?

Expert Tip: The Road to Hana is absolutely terrific to drive along, but adventure seekers will want to make a special trip to Haleakala Crater for a zipline adventure. The unimpeded views of Maui will take your breath away as you zip down the dormant volcano at over 45 mph.



Marco Bicci // Shutterstock

14. Antigua

The small Caribbean island of Antigua—with its miles of sandy beaches, turquoise seas, hidden coves, and rainforest—is a world full of romance and adventure. Sailing, kitesurfing, tropical forests, and a fascinating mix of cultures all add up to a honeymoon destination where you can be as active or as lazy as you like and enjoy every moment of it.

Swim with the turtles and stingrays and enjoy a quiet dinner on the beach or set sail on a sunset cruise for a truly romantic escape. Antigua’s smaller sister island Barbuda is just a short hop by plane or a picturesque ferry ride. Explore the fascinating underwater shipwrecks and visit the frigate bird sanctuary in a coral-reef protected lagoon.

As a setting for a romantic getaway, it really doesn’t get any better. It’s no wonder that American Express has awarded Antigua the title of one of the world’s Top Five Wedding Destinations.

Antigua’s Most Romantic Hotels and Resorts

Blue Waters Resort & Spa

Curtain Bluff

Siboney Beach Club

Should I visit Antigua or Barbuda?

Expert Tip: Accommodations are limited on Barbuda, so the best bet is to book a hotel/resort on Antigua and plan a day trip to Barbuda. You’ll be able to enjoy the largest frigate bird colony in the western hemisphere at Frigate Bird Sanctuary, have some delicious lobster at Uncle Roddy’s Beach Bar & Broil, and stroll along the pink sand beach—all wrapped up with a sightseeing ferry trip aboard the Barbuda Express.

15. Amalfi Coast

The Amalfi Coast‘s beauty is simply otherworldly. Centuries of history are woven into the fabric of a thriving community based on architecture, natural wonders, and culinary delights. The relaxed nature of the area makes it one of the world’s premier destinations for romance, and honeymooners will undoubtedly feel like they’re in a Hollywood romance.

There are more than a dozen delightful villages to choose from, each of which has its own personality and desirable elements. From Amalfi with its world-famous Cathedral of St. Andrew to the gorgeous Sorrento, which boasts phenomenal views and ease of access to Naples and Pompeii. The winding drive around the Amalfi Coast’s impressive cliffs between Sorrento and Salerno regularly ranks as one of the best coastal drives around.

For accommodations, you’ll be treated to Italian luxury like nothing you’ve ever experienced. Lush gardens, singular architecture, luxury spas, and sunsets that radiate colors across the sky.

Amalfi Coast’s Most Romantic Hotels

Monastero Santa Rosa Hotel & Spa

Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni

How many days on the Amalfi Coast is best?

Expert Tip: 13 towns across 34 miles means there’s plenty to see and do. While the highlights can be enjoyed in a couple of days, it’s best to stay for at least four to five days to get a feel for the coast’s flavors. Not to mention that nearby destinations like Pompeii are perfect for unique day trips and are best enjoyed in an unhurried atmosphere.

16. Saint Vincent and The Grenadines

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, an enchanting archipelago nestled in the heart of the Caribbean, offers honeymooners an untouched paradise, where seclusion meets breathtaking natural beauty. Each of its 32 islands and cays exudes a distinct charm, whether it’s the verdant landscapes of Saint Vincent or the pristine white-sand beaches of the Tobago Cays.

The intimate setting of boutique resorts, tucked away on their own private islands like Palm Island or Petit St. Vincent, provides couples with the ultimate romantic getaway. Here, newlyweds can wake up to the gentle caress of the sea breeze, indulge in breakfast with panoramic ocean views, and spend their days immersed in the lap of luxury, with the horizon stretching endlessly before them.

The allure of Saint Vincent and The Grenadines goes beyond its serene landscapes. The archipelago beckons couples to delve deep into its myriad of experiences. From sailing on the sapphire waters, hopping from one island to another, to diving into crystal-clear lagoons teeming with vibrant marine life, adventure and romance intertwine seamlessly.

For those looking to immerse themselves in local culture, the rhythmic beats of Calypso music, the warmth of the Vincentian people, and the taste of authentic Caribbean cuisine promise an enriching experience.

17. Riviera Maya

The Riviera Maya gives you the best of the Mexican Caribbean in one serene package. Here you’ll find miles and miles of pristine beaches, clear turquoise waters with shallows that go way out, eco-parks, and ancient Mayan ruins. For a cheerful beach town with a hippy feel, try Playa del Carmen, which is a more laid-back version of Cancun. It’s easily walkable with restaurants, stores, bars, and nightlife on pedestrians-only 5th Avenue. Don’t miss Cirque du Soleil’s enthralling Joyà at the specially-built Vidanta Theater.

Nature lovers can swim with the turtles at the Akumal Sanctuary and explore the mysterious cenotes, drifting along underground rivers that wind through caverns carved through limestone rock.

Puerto Morelos, a little to the north of Playa del Carmen, has the feel of a small fishing village, and the quiet beaches encircled by coral reefs are ideal for swimming and snorkeling. It’s the perfect place to take a sunset cruise.

Tulum to the south is the site of the only Mayan city located on the shoreline. You can explore the ancient ruins, make a trip to the Sian Ka’an biosphere reserve for wildlife and bird watching, and relax on the beach under a starlit sky.

Riviera Maya’s Most Romantic Hotels and Resorts

Paradisus Playa Del Carmen

Paradisus La Perla

The Reef 28

The Reef Playacar

The Reef Coco Beach

What are the best months to go to Riviera Maya?

Expert Tip: Average high temperatures in the 80s and low precipitation make January through April the most desirable time to visit. The driest month of the year is actually May, though this is the beginning of the hot months that regularly reach into the 90s, so keep the heat in mind.

18. Sicily

Steeped in history with some of the most stunning architectural wonders the world has ever produced, Sicily is a feast for the mind, body, and soul. The opportunities for romance are boundless, with some of Europe’s most gorgeous beaches and little-known towns to discover.

Foodies will find themselves in heaven with Michelin-starred restaurants like Duomo Ristorante with its absolutely dazzling scenic views, La Madia with its creative takes on local classics, and the all-around fine dining bliss of La Capinera. Make sure you save room for a slice of Cassata Siciliana or an authentic cannoli!

One of the great reasons to visit Sicily on a honeymoon is the opportunity to spend a little extra time exploring than your ‘average’ romantic vacation. Cities like Taormina, Cefalu, and Siracusa all have their own personalities waiting to be discovered, so be sure to seize the opportunity to experience as much as possible.

How is Sicily different from Italy?

Expert Tip: The allure of Italy is that it takes a lifetime (and then some) to experience all of the different cultures. The Sicilian dialect is separate from the Italian commonly spoken in other parts of the country as is the relaxed way of life that often features an extended lunch “hour” between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. each afternoon. If you have the opportunity to experience festivals like the Festa di Sant’Agata, Sagra del Mandorlo in fiore, or Festa della Santa Lucia, be sure to do so.

19. U.S. Virgin Islands

The more than 50 islands that make up the U.S. Virgin Islands are brimming with possibilities for lovebirds. The island group is located just to the south of the British Virgin Islands and is close to Puerto Rico, making it surprisingly accessible for honeymoons of all lengths.

You could spend a lifetime exploring all the U.S. Virgin Islands have to offer, but for a honeymoon that is a tad shorter than a lifetime, St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix are the runaway favorites. Couples looking for the best dining and nightlife will want to look closely at St. Thomas, divers and watersports lovers will fall in love with St. Croix, and those dreaming of relaxing on the beach can head to laid-back St. John.

All three of the major islands are home to luxury resorts, so there’s no need to compromise on stellar amenities. Whichever you choose, prepare yourself for panoramic island views and an enticing vibe that is all its own.

U.S. Virgin Islands’ Most Romantic Hotels and Resorts

The Hills Saint John

The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort

The Westin St. John Resort Villas

Gallows Point Resort

Do you need a passport to visit the U.S. Virgin Islands?

Expert Tip: U.S. citizens do not need a passport to visit the U.S. Virgin Islands. For couples that were too wrapped up in wedding planning to get to other matters, the beautiful islands are close by and a great choice for domestic travel with an island flair. That said, those with passports are encouraged to bring them for ID purposes.

20. Punta Cana

The resort town of Punta Cana is your destination for a honeymoon in the Caribbean with a Latin flair. Located at the eastern end of the Dominican Republic, the warm, shallow waters, tropical breezes, and swaying palm trees all breathe tranquility and relaxation.

Spend your days on the powder white sand beach snorkeling, parasailing, or sunbathing. Further inland, hike through the rainforest or zipline high above the jungle canopy. Enjoy a round of golf in a spectacular setting. Floating spas and beach yoga take wellness treatments to a whole new level. A dinner and sunset cruise is the best way to celebrate the start of your new life together.

Enjoy the culture and music with their diverse mix of Latin and African influences, and dance the night away to the sounds of merengue and bachata. Visit the nearby village of Altos de Chavon with its Mediterranean-style architecture, archeological museum, craft studios, art galleries, and performances for a glimpse of the vibrant culture where old and new mingle seamlessly.

Punta Cana’s Most Romantic Hotels and Resorts

Excellence El Carmen

Excellence Punta Cana

Finest Punta Cana

Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana

Melia Punta Cana Beach Resort

Paradisus Palma Real Golf & Spa Resort

For couples seeking a blend of luxury and romance, Excellence Resorts in Punta Cana provide all-inclusive elegance with personalized service, perfect for an unforgettable honeymoon experience.

Why is the water so blue in Punta Cana?

Expert Tip: The waters around Punta Cana looking especially blue actually have a scientific basis. There’s very little plankton to cloud the water, which also has the added benefit of making the nearby coral reefs a haven for all types of incredible sea creatures. Plus, the relatively shallow waters are more apt to reflect light, giving the waters a rich blue appearance.



NayaDadara // Shutterstock

21. Nantucket

If you’re looking for New England coastal charm in your honeymoon destination, Nantucket Island has that in spades. Lighthouses, beaches, seafood, quaint towns, and blooming hydrangeas all create the picture-perfect backdrop for a romantic getaway. Watersports, sailing, and fishing will fill your days if you plan your trip for the summer, but there’s plenty to do all year. You’ll even find a lively nightlife scene downtown.

Nantucket’s Christmas celebration is famous for its decorations, carol singing, and shopping. In fact, boutique shopping is part of the island’s way of life here, so you can indulge in gift buying for your family, friends, and yourselves. Foodie couples will find plenty of fine dining options, craft brews to try, and lobster rolls to enjoy at beachside shacks.

Nantucket’s Most Romantic Hotels

The Summer House Cottages

The Wauwinet

White Elephant Nantucket

When is the best time to visit Nantucket?

Expert Tip: Memorial Day through Labor Day is the area’s busiest season with tourists from all over coming to visit the beaches and seaside eateries. Honeymooners looking for a bit more laid-back atmosphere will want to visit after Labor Day or around April. If you’re both winter lovers, the holiday festivities and cheaper rates are enticing, as well.

22. Charleston

The natural beauty and alluring architecture of Charleston allow romance to simply bloom. It’s one of the most historic cities in the U.S. and is a verifiable treasure trove of fascinating sights like Fort Sumter, Charleston Museum, and the Charles Towne Landing State Historical Site.

Don’t think that the city is just for history buffs, though. The rich culture is perhaps best expressed through local cuisine served at hip places like Rodney Scott’s BBQ, Xiao Bao Biscuit, Chez Nous, and Leon’s Oyster Shop. Bring your appetite, because you’ll want to try new spots for every meal.

Luxury accommodations range from cozy bed and breakfasts to breathtaking mansions that put you at the heart of the city.

Charleston’s Most Romantic Hotels

Wentworth Mansion

Charleston Place

Kings Courtyard Inn

What is Charleston famous for?

Expert Tip: Charleston is actually home to a number of firsts in the United States. The nation’s first public college, College of Charleston, was built in 1724, the nation’s first museum, The Charleston Museum, dates back to 1773, and America’s oldest theatre, The Dock Street Theatre, was opened in 1736.

23. Jackson Hole

Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is a Western honeymoon destination that has it all: Crisp mountain air, stunning vistas of snow-capped peaks, world-class skiing, and close proximity to two national parks. Accommodations range from luxury retreats to authentic western ranches and rustic cabins for romantic evenings of all kinds.

Jackson Hole is also a summer playground, with fishing, camping, whitewater rafting, kayaking, tennis, golf, trail rides, and hiking trails that run through meadows full of wildflowers.

The adjoining national parks—Yellowstone and Grand Teton—are full of the iconic wildlife and iconic scenery of the Rockies. Local residents include grizzlies, black bears, elk, moose, wolves, bison, eagles, and trumpeter swans.

Jackson Hole is a lively town with an authentic feeling of the Old West. Revel in the daily music events and concerts, and an abundance of art galleries, theaters, rodeos, boutiques, and quaint restaurants.

Jackson Hole’s Most Romantic Hotels and Resorts

Amangani

Jackson Lake Lodge

Spring Creek Ranch

How far is Yellowstone from Jackson Hole?

Expert Tip: Less than 60 miles separate Yellowstone National Park and Jackson Hole, so the latter is a fantastic place to stay for a visit to the acclaimed park. The scenic drive along Route 20 is a joy in itself, and those visiting without a car can easily rely on resort shuttles or the Alltrans shuttle.

24. Steamboat Springs

As one of the most popular adventure destinations in the United States, Steamboat Springs is ready to be enjoyed however you want to enjoy it. Colorado’s Rocky Mountains and the gigantic Yampa Valley combine into an oasis for thrillseekers, which flock to the area for world-class skiing slopes, ice skating rinks, and even sleigh rides.

Ride up Mt. Wener and take in sweeping views of Yampa Valley from a scenic gondola ride. Hop on horseback and explore the Colorado wilderness like the area’s settlers. Take a leisurely stroll around Yampa River Botanic Park, which hosts a variety of musical performances during the summer months. Or zip down Christie Peak, which is brilliantly lit after sunset for nighttime skiing adventures.

The winter weather invites snuggling up with your partner, though there are plenty of activities to enjoy throughout the year. Add in luxury ranches and resorts and you have the ingredients for a honeymoon you’ll never forget.

Steamboat Springs’ Most Romantic Hotels and Resorts

Vista Verde Ranch

Trappeur’s Crossing Resort

The Steamboat Grand

Does Steamboat Springs offer more than just outdoor adventures?

Expert Tip: In addition to almost-infinite opportunities for skiing, snowboarding, and other outdoor favorites, the city is home to two distinct areas for shopping and dining. There is Steamboat Square at the base of the mountain and downtown Steamboat Springs, which is home to acclaimed culinary spots like Laundry Restaurant, Cafe Diva, and Aurum Food & Wine.

25. British Virgin Islands

The British Virgin Islands offer a paradisiacal backdrop for the most romantic honeymoon imaginable. There are more than 50 small islands and cays within the territory along with the four major islands that attract the majority of the visitors.

Looking to sit back, relax, and enjoy the tropical sunshine? Tortola is your go-to. Are you an adventure seeker that wants some of the best scuba diving in the Caribbean? You won’t want to miss Anegada’s vibrant coral reefs. If your honeymoon is going to be one of fantastical luxury, you’ll find plenty of stunning locales in Virgin Gorda. And the small island of Jost Van Dyke is a great out-of-the-box choice for nightlife lovers.

Whichever island you choose, you’ll have your pick of thrilling activities, award-winning restaurants, and oceanfront accommodations that offer incredible views.

British Virgin Islands’ Most Romantic Hotels and Resorts

Rosewood Little Dix Bay

Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina

When is the best time to visit the British Virgin Islands?

Expert Tip: The busiest time of the year for tourism is the winter months when travelers looking to revel in the warm temperatures flock to the islands. The fall is an underrated choice because even with the highest levels of precipitation, there is lots of sunshine, temperatures in the 80s, and great hotel rates to take advantage of.

26. Kauai

Majestic cliffs along the Na Pali Coast, impressive waterfalls cascading into the Wailua River, and hidden towns that hold generations of Hawaiian culture. Kauai stands out even amid the internationally-recognized beauty of Hawaii, and the relaxed atmosphere is ideally suited to honeymoon romance. You’ll find fewer crowds than on the bigger islands, allowing for effortless enjoyment of natural spots like Kokee State Park, Waimea Canyon, and Allerton Gardens.

The Travel Channel named Kauai’s Poipu Beach the best beach in America, and that golden recommendation will become clear when you visit. Golden beaches that curve in beautiful crescent shapes offer not only mesmerizing views of the Pacific Ocean, but endless opportunities for water sports like surfing, snorkeling, and boogie-boarding. The beach is also home to plenty of sea turtles and spotting these delightful creatures in their natural habitat is a joy in itself.

Hawaii all-inclusive resorts provide honeymooners with stunning ocean views and top-tier amenities, offering a perfect romantic getaway.

Kauai’s Most Romantic Hotels & Resorts

Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa

Whalers Cove Resort

Is it better to visit Maui or Kauai?

Expert Tip: Similar to the Virgin Islands or Antigua and Barbuda, all Hawaiian islands have standout features to consider. Deciding between Kauai and Maui likely comes down to your desire to be active versus laying out on the beach with an ice-cold Mai Tai. If the latter sounds like the perfect way to unwind after a stressful wedding, you’re going to fall in love with Kauai’s quiet beaches and fewer tourist attractions.

27. Las Vegas

Gambling may be the centerpiece attraction of Las Vegas, but choosing the city as your honeymoon destination is a safe bet for romance. There’s quite simply no place on earth like it, and with attractions staying open 24/7, the party never has to stop for couples that revel in the nightlife scene. All-night casinos, world-renowned restaurants, international musicians and comedians performing nightly, and chic bars and clubs will all be vying for your attention.

Even with all of its glitz and glamour, Las Vegas has plenty of places for couples to enjoy a bit of alone time. Ascend to the top of the “Eiffel Tower” and take in the sweeping views, relax on a scenic gondola ride along the Venetian Canal, or take a day trip to Red Rock Canyon to become one with nature.

LGBTQIA+ couples will find that Las Vegas is particularly welcoming, and the Gay Travel Awards has named the city “Destination of the Year” in support of this. There are not only favorite activities like nightly drag shows, but numerous resorts strive for diversity and respect above all at their casinos and pools.

Las Vegas’ Most Romantic Hotels

Wynn Las Vegas

Bellagio Las Vegas

Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas

Mandalay Bay

MGM Grand

The Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa

What’s the best month to visit Las Vegas?

Expert Tip: The summer months are incredibly hot in Vegas—think highs well into the 100s—and winters can be rather chilly with temperatures dropping into the 30s at night. If you’re looking to avoid the New Year’s and Super Bowl crowds, the best time to visit is in the spring between March and May, or after Labor Day in September or October. One way to make sure you get the best rates is to search for any events/conventions that may be taking place during your desired honeymoon period. These events are common in Vegas and can have a significant impact on the availability of the best accommodations.

28. Walt Disney World

For longtime Disney fans, Marvel devotees, and Star Wars enthusiasts, there’s no place like Walt Disney World. Home to four world-famous theme parks including the Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and the Animal Kingdom, the destination is heaven on earth for both the young and young at heart. The joys of these attractions are ideally suited for an energetic honeymoon, with all sorts of new experiences vying for your attention.

When it’s time to sit down to a romantic meal, the destination could not be better suited for foodies. From the unique atmospheres of Docking Bay 7 Food and Caro and Space 220 Restaurant to the renowned brunch spots like Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ and the Grand Floridian Cafe, you’ll be able to take your tastebuds on a journey during every meal. And if you’re looking for something truly out-of-this-world, don’t miss The Boathouse, which offers upscale waterfront dining on a retro dream boat.

Walt Disney World’s Most Romantic Hotels

Disney’s Grand Floridian

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Does Disney do anything special for honeymooners?

Expert Tip: Many aren’t aware of the fact that Disney resorts and theme parks have special perks for celebrating couples, and all it takes is visiting your resort’s front desk or guest services in the parks. There you’ll receive celebration buttons to wear during your stay, which will encourage Cast Members to offer their congratulations and exclusive honeymoon items where available.

