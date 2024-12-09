

12 of the best things to do in Amsterdam in winter

People picking free flowers on National Tulip Day in the Netherlands in January, 2024.

When it comes to festive fun, there’s no shortage of seasonal events to enjoy in Amsterdam in winter. Pick the Netherlands’ most famous flower to celebrate National Tulip Day or wander through shining art installations at the Light Festival. For those visiting around Christmas, step into a winter wonderland and browse Christmas market stalls selling souvenirs and local delicacies, or enjoy ice skating on an outdoor rink. If the weather gets too chilly, attend a candlelit concert or explore the city’s best museums at night. Whether traveling solo, with a partner, or as a family, GetYourGuide’s Lucy Walker shares the best activities in Amsterdam in winter.

Amsterdam’s Best Winter Activities at a Glance

The best places to find winter markets in Amsterdam: Museumsplein and RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The top things to do for kids and families visiting Amsterdam in winter: Browse the bustling Christmas Markets, enjoy the fun fair rides at Winter Paradise, or glide over the ice at an ice rink.

Winter activities for couples in Amsterdam: Watch an ice hockey game, escape the frosty air in a cozy café in the Jordaan neighborhood known for its beautiful architecture, or attend a winter concert.

Unique events that take place in Amsterdam in winter: The Light Festival, National Tulip Day, and the New Year’s Eve Swim.

1. Browse the City’s Christmas Markets

As one of the best Amsterdam Christmas activities, the magical Ice Village offers a Christmas market in Museumsplein, the city’s central park. Visitors can savor sweet treats like poffertjes (pancakes) and bischopswijn(mulled wine), and shop for souvenirs among handmade crafts and gifts stalls. Many Christmas markets, including the main Ice Village market, pop up around the city between mid-November to early January.

Address

1079 RA Amsterdam, Netherlands.

2. Spin Across the Ice at a Pop-Up Ice Rink

Glide over the ice under a blanket of twinkling lights at an ice rink—it’s one of the best holiday activities in Amsterdam. Indoor and outdoor ice-skating rinks can be found at Amsterdam RAI in winter, which also hosts a program of seasonal parties, a giant Ferris wheel, and dining options.

Why do it in winter?

The chilly winter is perfect for preserving pristinely smooth ice, which is perfect for skating.

Address

Europaplein 24, 1078 GZ Amsterdam, Netherlands.

3. See Dazzling Installations at the Light Festival

Walk among stunning light installations created by artists from all over the world at the Amsterdam Light Festival. For a different perspective, admire these artistic visual displays along the canals on a light show cruise through Amsterdam.

Why do it in winter?

The Amsterdam Light Festival, held in December and January each year, takes advantage of early winter nights and lights up the canals in the old town, creating a magical atmosphere.

4. Feel the Thrill on Rides at Winter Paradise

For festive fun, head to Amsterdam’s Winter Paradise. Featuring markets, ice rinks, fun fair rides, skiing, and daily performances, it’s fun for all the family and one of the best things to do with kids in Amsterdam in winter.

Why do it in winter?

Winter Paradise opens in mid-December each year and runs until the beginning of January. It is a great place to meet with friends due to its exciting winter activities and festive atmosphere.

Address

Europaplein 24, 1078 GZ Amsterdam, Netherlands.

5. Celebrate National Tulip Day

Mark the beginning of the tulip season on National Tulip Day. Join the locals and pick these famous flowers for free in Amsterdam’s tulip-picking garden specially constructed in Museumsplein.

Why do it in winter?

National Tulip Day is held annually on the third Saturday of January, which is the ideal time to plant tulip bulbs that blossom beautifully in spring.

Address

1079 RA Amsterdam, Netherlands.

6. Watch an Ice Hockey Game

Cheer on the home team, the Amsterdam Tigers, at an ice hockey match. Watch as players battle skillfully for the puck and soak up the atmosphere of the ice rink during an exhilarating game.

Why do it in winter?

The ice hockey season in Amsterdam runs from August to April, meaning there are regular matches throughout winter.

Address

8WXW+H5 Amsterdam, Netherlands.

7. Explore the Rijksmuseum

Journey back through the Netherlands’ artistic history at the Rijksmuseum. With over 8,000 cultural, historical, and artistic objects, the National Museum of the Netherlands is one of the best family-friendly attractions in Amsterdam in winter.

Why do it in winter?

With less predictable weather, visiting the Rijksmuseum is a great rainy-day activity in Amsterdam in winter, when you can enjoy a seasonal program of events and workshops.

Address and opening hours

Museumstraat 1, 1071 XX Amsterdam, Netherlands. Open daily, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

8. Wander the Magical Jordaan Neighborhood

The Jordaan district is a trendy neighborhood in the west of Amsterdam’s center. Enjoy a winter walk through the bustling streets, stop by a cozy café, or shop for fresh produce in the Noordermartk.

Why do it in winter?

Enjoy amazing views of the Prince’s Canal, which occasionally freezes in winter, creating a beautiful scene. It was named after the Prince of Orange, who played an important role in the Dutch struggle for independence from Spain.

Address

Jordaan, Amsterdam.

9. Bring in the New Year in Style

Welcome the New Year in Amsterdam under a dazzling fireworks display at Museumplein. Enjoy New Year treats like oliebollen (doughnuts), appelbeingnets (apple fritters), and pepernoten (spiced cookies) and dance the night away in a public square.

10. Brave a New Year’s Swim

Start the new year with a bang by participating in Amsterdam’s New Year swim. Join hundreds of locals from all over the Netherlands for a refreshing dip in the North Sea in Zandvoort, a tradition that began in the 1960s.

Why do it in winter?

Amsterdam’s New Year swim takes place on Jan. 1 each year.

Address

Strandafgang De, Boulevard de Favauge 10, 2042 TV Zandvoort.

11. Enjoy a Winter Concert

For those looking for something to do at night in Amsterdam in winter, an evening of world-class musical entertainment is sure to enchant. From a classical candlelight concert to a local open-mic night in a stunning venue in the city center, like the Royal Concertgebouw, there’s something for all to enjoy.

Why do it in winter?

Amsterdam’s winter concert programs include everything from Christmas carols and hymns to classical candlelit concerts, providing a unique performance you wouldn’t be able to experience at other times of the year.

12. Stay Up late at Museum Night

Explore the best museums in Amsterdam in a new light—after dark. Spend a night visiting numerous museums until the early morning, exploring engaging exhibitions and enjoying interactive and informative displays. Over 50 museums participate in Museum Night.

Why do it in winter?

Amsterdam’s Museum Night takes place in November each year and is one of the best things to do in Amsterdam at night, as the cold, dark evenings are more enjoyable indoors.

