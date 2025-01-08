LandTrust

Beyond public lands: Harnessing the power of private stewardship for conservation success

Here are the top 10 states with the most and least public land, reports LandTrust, the land-sharing marketplace for outdoor recreation—including the number of acres and percentage of public land compared to the state’s total land mass:

Top 10 States with the Most Public Land

Rank | State | Public Land (acres) | Percentage of Public Land |

1. Alaska | 365,481,600 | 95.8% |

2. Nevada | 56,972,280 | 87.8% |

3. Utah | 37,019,770 | 75.2% |

4. Idaho | 35,244,800 | 70.4% |

5. Oregon | 32,614,136 | 60.4% |

6. Arizona | 30,741,287 | 56.8% |

7. Wyoming | 30,043,513 | 55.9% |

8. California | 47,797,533 | 52.1% |

9. New Mexico | 27,001,583 | 47.4% |

10. Colorado | 26,458,890 | 43.3% |

Top 10 States with the Least Public Land

Rank | State | Public Land (acres) | Percentage of Public Land |

50. Rhode Island | 29,728 | 1.5% |

49. Kansas | 679,672 | 1.9% |

48.Iowa | 404,162 | 2.8% |

47.Nebraska | 549,346 | 2.8% |

46. Illinois | 1,156,588 | 4.1% |

45. Texas | 3,131,218 | 4.2% |

44. Ohio | 678,660 | 4.2% |

43. Indiana | 418,520 | 4.5% |

42. Oklahoma | 2,094,128 | 4.6% |

41. Maine | 1,019,324 | 5.7% |

The Landscape of Private Land Conservation

Private lands make up a substantial portion of the United States, and their importance for conservation cannot be overstated. Here are some key statistics that highlight the significance of private lands:

Private ownership accounts for 60% of land in the United States. Privately-owned lands are being lost to development almost five times faster than lands owned or managed by federal or state governments. Private lands support more than two-thirds of the species listed under the Endangered Species Act.

These statistics underscore the critical role that private lands play in biodiversity conservation and habitat protection. With such a large portion of land under private ownership, engaging landowners in conservation efforts becomes paramount.

The Opportunity: Partnering with Private Landowners

One of the greatest conservation opportunities we have is to work with private landowners who steward private lands. This approach offers several advantages:

1. Local Knowledge: Private landowners often possess intimate knowledge of their land and its ecological features. This local expertise can be invaluable in developing effective conservation strategies.

2. Voluntary Participation: Conservation efforts on private lands are typically voluntary, which fosters a sense of ownership and commitment from landowners.

3. Flexibility: Working with private landowners allows for tailored conservation approaches that can balance ecological needs with landowners’ goals and land use practices.

4. Continuity: Many private lands have been in families for generations, providing an opportunity for long-term conservation commitments.

5. Diverse Landscapes: Private lands encompass a wide range of habitats, from forests and wetlands to grasslands and agricultural areas, offering diverse conservation opportunities.

Tools for Private Land Conservation

Several tools and programs are available to support conservation efforts on private lands:

Conservation Easements

Conservation easements are one of the most powerful and effective tools for permanent conservation of private lands in the United States. These legally binding agreements limit certain types of land use or development while allowing landowners to retain many private property rights. Conservation easements can provide tax benefits to landowners while ensuring long-term protection of important habitats and natural resources.

Farm Bill Programs

The Farm Bill is a major source of funding for conservation on agricultural lands. It provides financial and technical assistance to landowners for implementing conservation practices that benefit wildlife and natural resources.

Private Lands Programs

Many state wildlife agencies offer private lands programs that provide technical assistance and resources to landowners interested in wildlife conservation. For example, Georgia’s Private Lands Program includes initiatives like the Bobwhite Quail Initiative and the Forest Stewardship Program.

Market-based solutions for land-sharing to incentivize access and compensate landowners for stewarding high quality habitat and wildlife populations

1. Conservation-Minded Approach: The program emphasizes responsible land management and sustainable hunting practices, aligning with conservation goals.

2. Landowner Benefits: Participating landowners can generate additional income, which can be reinvested in land management and conservation efforts.

3. Wildlife Management: Controlled hunting can be an effective tool for managing wildlife populations and maintaining ecological balance.

4. Education and Stewardship: The program promotes education about conservation and responsible land use among both hunters and landowners.

5. Community Engagement: By connecting hunters with local landowners, the program fosters a sense of community and shared responsibility for land stewardship.

Challenges and Opportunities

While working with private landowners offers immense potential for conservation, it also comes with challenges:

1. Diverse Motivations: Landowners have varied reasons for participating in conservation efforts, from personal values to financial incentives. Understanding and addressing these diverse motivations is crucial.

2. Balancing Land Use: Finding the right balance between conservation and other land uses, such as agriculture or timber production, can be complex.

3. Long-term Commitment: Ensuring the continuity of conservation efforts, especially as properties change hands, requires careful planning and legal frameworks.

4. Financial Considerations: While there are financial incentives for conservation, some landowners may face economic pressures to develop or intensively use their land.

Despite these challenges, the opportunities for conservation on private lands are substantial. By engaging with private landowners, conservation organizations can:

Protect critical habitats and wildlife corridors that might otherwise be lost to development.

Implement landscape-scale conservation strategies that extend beyond public protected areas.

Foster a culture of land stewardship and conservation awareness in local communities.

Develop innovative conservation models that integrate economic and ecological considerations.

Conclusion

The statistics clearly show that private lands are a cornerstone of conservation in the United States. By recognizing the pivotal role of private landowners and developing collaborative approaches to land stewardship, we can unlock enormous potential for biodiversity conservation and habitat protection.

Land-sharing companies demonstrate how conservation goals can align with landowner interests and recreational activities. As we face growing environmental challenges, engaging private landowners in conservation efforts is not just an opportunity—it’s a necessity. Through partnerships, education, and innovative programs, we can work toward a future where private lands play an even more significant role in preserving our natural heritage for generations to come.

