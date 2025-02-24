Noppasin Wongchum // Shutterstock

12 spectacular things to do in Amsterdam in spring

With warmer temperatures, longer daylight hours, and blooming spring flowers, there’s arguably no better time to visit Amsterdam than in spring. Pick one of the Netherlands’ most famous flowers at the Tulip Festival, or stroll through Bloesempark and see stunning cherry blossoms. Enjoy a picnic in Amsterdam’s colossal city park, Vondelpark, or head to the Floating Flower Market for more spring flowers. To see the sights from a different perspective, cruise along the canal and admire historic houses and famous city landmarks. Whatever your travel style, Lucy Walker, writing for GetYourGuide, discovers more of the best things to do in Amsterdam in spring in this guide.

Amsterdam’s Best Spring Activities at a Glance

The best places to see spring flowers in Amsterdam: Vondelpark, Bloesempark, and Amsterdam Flower Market.

Top things to do for kids and families visiting Amsterdam in spring: Cycle through the city, pedal or cruise on the canal, and enjoy an Easter brunch.

Unique events in Amsterdam in spring: King’s Day, the Tulip Festival, the Cherry Blossom Festival, and Amsterdam Art Week.

1. Celebrate King’s Day

With three simultaneous parties and over 100,000 attendees, the King’s Day Festival is one of the Netherlands’ largest and most colorful parties. King’s Day honors the Dutch King, Willem Alexander, in a tradition that dates back to 1891 and is one of the most fun things to do in Amsterdam in spring.

Why do it in spring?

The Netherlands’s most popular national holiday, King’s Day, is held on April 27 unless that day falls on a Sunday, in which case the celebration takes place on Saturday, April 26.

2. Attend the Tulip Festival

The Netherlands is known for its tulips, and there’s no better place to see these famous flowers than the Dutch capital. During the Tulip Festival, blooming tulips can be seen all over the city at around 85 locations.

Why do it in spring?

Spring is the peak of tulip season, and the festival occurs annually from March until May.

3. See the Cherry Blossoms in Bloesempark

For the most beautiful blossoms, head to Bloesempark, a sprawling park known for its stunning spring cherry blossom trees. Wander the winding paths along canals, stroll through the meadows, and enjoy a picnic in the grounds.

Why do it in spring?

The cherry blossom season in Amsterdam is short and lasts from March to April.

Address

Doorweg 32, 1182 DB Amstelveen, Netherlands.

4. Cruise Along the Canals

You can’t go to Amsterdam and not experience the city from the water. Cruise along Amsterdam’s canals and see the city from a new perspective from the comfort of a boat.

Why do it in spring?

Warm spring days are perfect for sailing on the water and seeing Amsterdam’s most famous landmarks, including the Anne Frank House, Heineken Experience, and NEMO Science Museum.

5. Cycle Around the City

See the sights of the city up close by cycling around Amsterdam. Rent a bike and join the locals while cycling past Amsterdam’s iconic monuments and old town squares.

Why do it in spring?

Cycle in the spring sunshine and admire the blooming flowers in Amsterdam’s beautiful parks.

6. Picnic in Vondelpark

Pack a picnic and relax in the beautiful Vondelpark, Amsterdam’s huge city park. Stroll through the sprawling grassy grounds and enjoy cafes, an open-air theater, ponds, and playparks.

Why do it in spring?

In spring, flowers like tulips and crocuses bloom in the flowerbeds in Vondelpark.

Address

Amsterdam, Netherlands.

7. Search for Souvenirs at Albert Cuyp Market

A bustling city street market dating back over 100 years, Albert Cuyp Market features over 250 vendors selling items like clothing, food, and flowers. Browse the stalls, taste sweet treats, and shop for unique souvenirs.

Why do it in spring?

Spring is the best time to visit Albert Cuyp Market as it’s quieter than in the popular summer months.

Address

Albert Cuypstraat, 1073 VX Amsterdam, Netherlands.

8. Eat Your Way Around the City

Sample the best food in Amsterdam, from poffertjes to stroopwafels, at popular markets like Noordermarkt and Waterlooplein. Pair your dish with a spring-flavored local beer, such as bokbier, a dark fermented beer, or lentebier, a sweet blonde ale.

Why do it in spring?

Spring seasonal foods include asparagus, peas, carrots, and radishes, which are perfect in salads, and strawberries, which make delicious light desserts.

9. Flower Market

Dating back to 1862, Amsterdam’s Flower Market is one of the best places to see flowers in the city. Floating on the Singel Canal, the Bloemenmarkt, the market is a colorful oasis of bulbs, bouquets, and blooming flowers.

Why do it in spring?

The Flower Market is full of beautiful blooming flowers in spring, including tulips, and is a sight to behold on a beautiful spring day.

Address

Singel 630, 600 Amsterdam, Netherlands. Open Mon-Sat 9:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Sun 11:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

10. Admire artworks in Amsterdam Art Week

Amsterdam Art Week celebrates all things artistic in venues all over the city. It features a program of events and exhibitions showcasing pieces from over 300 artists.

Why do it in spring?

Amsterdam Art Week occurs from the end of May to the beginning of June each year, making it a great spring activity.

11. Celebrate Easter

Amsterdam comes alive at Easter with family events, including egg hunts and Easter cruises. Enjoy a traditional Easter brunch and sample delicacies, including croissants, paasbrood (cinnamon-flavored bread studded with raisins), and chocolate eggs.

Why do it in spring?

If you’re visiting Amsterdam in March or April, Easter is one of the most enjoyable springtime experiences in Amsterdam to do with your family.

12. Pedal a Boat on the Canals

Amsterdam is arguably the most beautiful from the water. Rent a pedal boat and combine cycling and cruising as you sail down Amsterdam’s canals to a backdrop of historic houses and beautiful buildings, like the Anne Frank House and Willet-Holthuysen Museum.

Why do it in spring?

Spring is a great time to take to the water as the temperature warms up and the days get longer.

FAQs

Are there any spring events or festivals in Amsterdam?

Join the locals and celebrate King’s Day, a national holiday to honor the Dutch King, Willem Alexander. Pick tulips at the Tulip Festival, celebrating the Netherlands’ most famous flower. You can also admire artworks at Amsterdam Art Week, held at multiple venues throughout the city.

What are some of the best day trips from Amsterdam in spring?

Zaanse Schans is a must-visit neighborhood with stunning windmills and intriguing museums, just a short drive from Amsterdam. Being a popular attraction, it gets quite busy in summer, so spring is an excellent time to visit. Don’t skip a visit to Keukenhof Gardens, one of the best places to see spring flowers in Amsterdam and one of the best spring gardens in Europe.

Is it worth going to Amsterdam in spring?

Spring is an ideal time to visit Amsterdam. It is less crowded than in summer, and the weather is warm and pleasant. Spring is also right in the middle of the tulip season, so you can enjoy the beautiful parks and gardens at their peak.

Are there any seasonal foods I should try in spring in Amsterdam?

Spring vegetables like asparagus, peas, carrots, and radishes are in season in Amsterdam in spring and are great in light dishes like salads. Pair your meal with spring beers like bokbier and lentebier, which are more refreshing than darker winter beers.

