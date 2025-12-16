Top 10 travel destinations for 2026

DaLiu // Shutterstock

Travel in 2026 is shaping up to be less about distance and more about smarter choices. Global travel interest is surging in destinations that balance popularity and purpose, places ready to welcome visitors while protecting what makes them special.

The insights come from Expedia Group’s Unpack ’26 Travel Trends report, powered by real-time data including increases in flight and accommodation searches on Expedia for travel between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2024, versus Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2025. From Big Sky in Montana to the alpine region of Savoie, France, the top travel spots for 2026 highlight destinations that blend natural beauty, cultural depth, and a readiness for sustainable growth.

So, where is everyone headed on their trips next year? Here are the 2026 destinations of the year.

Big Sky, Montana, U.S.

Searches for flights and accommodations in Big Sky have increased by 92% over the past year, earning it the top spot of the best places to visit in 2026. Montana’s all-season mountain destination is beloved for its world-class ski resorts, outdoor adventure activities like hiking, river rafting and mountain biking, alongside its natural scenery. Located just a few hours from Yellowstone National Park and Earthquake Lake, Big Sky is the perfect base for exploring the American West’s most spectacular landscapes. Big Sky also caters to luxury travelers with five-star hotels, upscale lodges, and top-rated restaurants. Whether you’re chasing powder, panoramic views, or peaceful mountain air, Big Sky truly lives up to its name.

Okinawa, Japan

Located south of mainland Japan, Okinawa is celebrated for its crystal-clear beaches, ancient castle ruins, and vibrant food culture. It’s no wonder searches for getaways to Japan’s one-of-a-kind island have jumped 71% in the past year. Okinawa moves at a more relaxed pace than Tokyo or Osaka, yet it remains easily accessible from both, offering the perfect escape from Japan’s bustling cities. Okinawa’s castles, some dating back to the 1300s, are now recognized as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, standing alongside coral-fringed shores and turquoise waters. Below the surface, Okinawa ranks among the world’s best diving destinations, home to sea turtles, underwater caves, and more than 200 species of coral. When it comes to dining, Okinawan cuisine blends Chinese and Japanese influences into dishes that are both distinctive and deeply rooted in sustainability.

Sardinia, Italy

Sardinia, the second-largest island in the Mediterranean Sea, has seen a 63% increase in searches for travel and stays, making it one of the top destinations for 2026. The Sardinian coast has been a top destination for high-profile celebrities since the 1960s, but the Italian island offers plenty for travelers on a budget. The expansive coastline and stunning turquoise sea make Sardinia ideal for swimming and sunbathing, but you should also spend a day exploring the region by boat. Sardinia is home to the Maddalena archipelago, a protected national park with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world and diverse sea life, including dolphins, sea turtles, and a variety of reptiles. Sardinian food is distinct from that found on the mainland, heavily influenced by pastoral traditions and a mixture of Spanish and Arab flavors.

Phu Quoc, Vietnam

Although part of Vietnam, Phu Quoc sits closer to Cambodia, making it a unique island getaway. As Vietnam’s largest island, Phu Quoc is known for its 93 miles of stunning coastline, lush forests, and laid-back island vibes. Phu Quoc’s popularity has surged, with searches for Phu Quoc travel up 53%. The island is famous for its spectacular sunrises, perfect for early risers before heading out for snorkeling, swimming, or fishing. Families will love Sunworld amusement park, a top family-friendly destination in Vietnam with waterslides, roller coasters, and entertainment for all ages. Whether you’re exploring Phu Quoc beaches, seeking adventure, or planning a family vacation, this island offers the perfect mix of natural beauty, cultural charm, and fun.

Savoie, France

Savoie, France, is nestled in the Western Alps and known for its mountain views and delicious food. Although searches for visiting Savoie have jumped by 51%, it remains somewhat of an off-the-radar destination for non-European travelers. Known for hearty dishes, excellent fish, a variety of signature desserts, and excellent wines, this is a great foodie destination. Visit Savoie, France, in winter to experience world-class skiing and snowboarding, or during one of the shoulder seasons (September to November and April to May) for thinner crowds and budget-friendly prices.

Fort Walton Beach, Florida, U.S.

Located in Florida’s Panhandle region, this year-round beach destination, which saw a 45% increase in search volume, has numerous family-friendly activities. Fort Walton Beach features 570 artificial reef sites and a number of wreck sites that can be explored while snorkeling offshore. The Norriego Tide Pools offer a kid-friendly way to explore local aquatic life. Fort Walton Beach is also home to the largest commercial charter fishing fleet in the U.S., the 100-Fathom Curve is just 10 miles offshore for anyone interested in trying their hand at deep-sea fishing.

Ucluelet, Canada

Located on Vancouver Island, Ucluelet is a picturesque destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers. Interest in Ucluelet is evidently growing, with a 44% increase in search volume for flights and accommodation. The town is home to the Wild Pacific Trail and provides easy access to Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, offering some of the best hiking on Vancouver Island. Visitors can also enjoy sea kayaking, paddleboarding, and surfing along the rugged coastline. From October through March, storm watchers flock to Ucluelet to witness the dramatic Pacific Ocean waves, some reaching 50 feet, making for a truly unforgettable experience. With its mix of outdoor activities, stunning coastal scenery, and charming small-town vibe, Ucluelet travel promises a memorable adventure on Canada’s west coast.

The Cotswolds, U.K.

Looking for a quintessential English countryside getaway? The Cotswolds cover 800 square miles across five counties, offering charming villages, historic towns, and picturesque landscapes. Named for its rolling hills, or “the wolds,” the region is dotted with vibrant markets, centuries-old palaces, and nearly 3,000 miles of walking trails, making it a haven for Cotswolds travel and exploration. According to Expedia Group data, searches for flights and accommodations in the idyllic Cotswolds villages have surged by 39%, reflecting growing interest in this scenic region. With wide-open spaces, quaint streets, and a laid-back pub culture, the Cotswolds is the perfect destination to unwind, relax, and enjoy the best of England’s countryside.

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Nestled in Mexico’s central highlands, San Miguel de Allende is a colonial-era town renowned for its well-preserved baroque Spanish architecture. Founded in the 16th century, it’s one of North America’s earliest examples of urban development and has long been a hub for artists, writers, and creatives. Be sure to spend time wandering the streets, exploring art galleries, boutique shops, and local studios. San Miguel de Allende also boasts a flourishing food scene, blending traditional Mexican flavors with influences from its vibrant expat community. It’s no surprise that there’s been a 30% increase in traveler searches. From charming cafés to high-end restaurants, San Miguel de Allende dining offers something for every palate, making it an ideal destination for culture, creativity, and culinary delights.

Hobart, Australia

Hobart, the capital of Tasmania, offers something for every type of traveler, and searches for accommodation and flights to the city have risen 25%. The dynamic city combines world-class art, delicious local cuisine, and breathtaking natural views. Don’t miss MONA (Museum of Old and New Art), a space designed to get lost in and home to some of the world’s most provocative artworks. On Saturday mornings, explore Salamanca Market to sample local delicacies and shop for handmade goods from Tasmanian artisans. For sweeping views of the city and the surrounding landscape, take a trip up Mount Wellington. Depending on the season, visitors may even catch a glimpse of the Southern Lights, adding a magical touch to any Hobart adventure.

In 2026, travelers are expected to seek out nature-focused experiences and smaller, less crowded cities. These trends point to a growing interest in sustainable travel that supports local communities while preserving the character and charm of the destinations visited.

