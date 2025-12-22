Europe’s new golden age: Americans choose culture over beaches

Boris-B // Shutterstock

Goodbye, sandy beaches, hello cultural immersion. A new era of travel is redefining how Americans vacation, with the majority seeking not just escape but enrichment.

According to JayWay Travel’s 2025 study, 87% of travelers are shifting from passive relaxation to active exploration, trading sun loungers for museums, markets, and meaningful memories.

This renaissance in travel is about value, identity, and connection. Europe has become the destination of choice for travelers who want experiences that create personal growth and cultural understanding, not just rest and relaxation.

Europe’s New Golden Age: Why Americans Are Choosing Culture Over Beaches

Key Findings:

87% agree that Europe is experiencing a new golden age of cultural travel.

75% believe more Americans today are prioritizing cultural experiences over beach vacations.

53% said history and architecture are what attract them the most to Europe.

81% would choose a week in Europe over a beach resort.

79% say cultural experiences are more appealing than relaxation-oriented vacations.

87% believe the long-term value of a cultural trip is greater than a beach resort.

Nearly half (49.9%) said Europe offers much greater value.

40% say their primary goal when planning their trips to Europe is deepening their understanding of history, art, and culture.

56% say the feeling of personal growth or having learned something new after travel is very important.

34% of Gen Zers said local food and wine traditions are the most appealing cultural experiences when traveling in Europe.

48% said they are very likely to encourage friends and family to visit Europe after their trip.

Americans agree: Europe has reclaimed its title as the world’s cultural capital.

87% of travelers say Europe is now experiencing a new golden age for cultural travel.

75% believe more Americans today are prioritizing cultural experiences over beach vacations.

From historic cathedrals to world-class festivals, travelers are chasing substance over scenery. This surge in cultural curiosity is filling the streets of Paris, Rome, and Prague, turning Europe into the beating heart of modern tourism once again.

With every generation, from Boomers to Gen Zers, aligned in this sentiment, the global spotlight has shifted from palm trees to piazzas.

Forget the Beach: 8 in 10 Americans Crave a Cultural Escape to Europe

The days of picking between poolside drinks and beach umbrellas are giving way to a new kind of vacation centered on learning, heritage, and discovery.

81% of Americans would choose a week in Europe over a beach resort.

79% say cultural experiences are more appealing than relaxation-oriented vacations.

Regardless of age group, household income, or gender, travelers are opting for cobblestones over coastlines.

For many, a perfect trip now includes guided tours, local food experiences, and authentic city life rather than resort seclusion. This overwhelming preference shows a cultural awakening among U.S. travelers, a desire for depth and authenticity in an increasingly digital, fast-paced world.

Europe Wins Hearts (and Wallets): Half of Americans Say It Offers Greater Value Than Resorts

Vacations today are not about indulgence; they are about investment.

49.9% say Europe offers much greater value than a beach resort.

87% believe the long-term value of a cultural trip outweighs a traditional vacation.

For travelers, value no longer means the lowest price tag; it means the richest return. A single museum visit or local tour can leave a stronger impression than a week of luxury by the pool.

Americans are seeking vacations that offer more than rest. They want memories and meaning that stay with them long after the plane ride home.

Travel Is Not Just a Getaway: 56% Say Learning and Growth Are Crucial to Vacation Value in 2025

The definition of a successful trip has changed. For most travelers, it’s no longer about how relaxed they feel when they return but how much they have learned along the way.

40% say their primary goal when planning their trip to Europe is to deepen their understanding of history, art, and culture.

56% say the feeling of personal growth or learning something new is very important when traveling.

This drive toward personal enrichment has made Europe the ultimate classroom for global citizens. Each trip offers a chance to gain perspective, appreciation, and a renewed sense of self, turning tourism into transformation.

History Over Hype: Americans Choose Europe’s Architecture Over Luxury Resorts

While luxury resorts might offer comfort, Europe offers something far more compelling: a connection to history.

53% said history and architecture are what attract them the most to Europe.

From the Gothic grandeur of Prague’s castles to the Renaissance beauty of Florence, Americans are captivated by Europe’s living history. These centuries-old streets and structures serve as the backdrop for a new kind of luxury, one rooted in culture, authenticity, and awe.

Gen Z’s Appetite for Authenticity: 34% Rank Local Food and Wine Traditions as Europe’s Top Draw

Younger generations are leading the movement toward meaningful travel.

34% of Gen Z travelers say local food and wine traditions are the most appealing part of visiting Europe.

For Gen Z, authenticity is the new aspiration. They measure value not by star ratings but by how deeply they connect with local culture, whether that means learning to make pasta in Italy, sampling family wines in Hungary, or dining at a centuries-old tavern in Prague.

This generation’s curiosity is redefining what luxury means: experience over exclusivity.

From Tourists to Evangelists: Nearly Half of Americans Urge Loved Ones to Visit Europe

Cultural travel is not just changing individuals; it is creating advocates.

48% of travelers say they are very likely to encourage friends and family to visit Europe after their trip.

For many, their experience abroad sparks something lasting, a sense of wonder worth sharing. Travelers return home as storytellers and ambassadors for the Continent’s culture, inspiring others to follow. The ripple effect ensures that Europe’s golden age of travel is only beginning.

Summary

Today’s travelers are seeking more than just an escape; they’re chasing personal enrichment, and JayWay Travel’s new 2025 survey reveals a mindset that is changing the tourism landscape.

The core finding reveals that 56% of vacationers now consider the feeling of having learned something new crucial to a trip’s success, a sentiment that explains why 87% believe cultural journeys offer far greater long-term value than beach holidays.

This quest for meaning has crowned Europe the destination of choice, as travelers prioritize deepening their understanding of history, art, and authentic local traditions over simple relaxation.

Methodology

To understand how Americans approach vacation planning and destination preferences, JayWay Travel surveyed 1,000 adults across the United States who have traveled for leisure in the past two years or plan to travel in 2025.

Participants answered a series of questions about their attitudes toward cultural experiences, personal growth, and perceived value when comparing European vacations to traditional beach or resort trips.

Responses were analyzed by demographic groups, including age, gender, income, and generation, to identify emerging trends and shifts in traveler behavior.

