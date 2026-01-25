10 warm winter destinations you can fly to for under 10,000 points

Lokal Brand // Shutterstock

Before the holidays, winter can feel like a wonderland, filled with decorations, loved ones, and festive treats. However, once January starts, winter can quickly become dreary, complete with early sunsets, cold weather, and too many indoor activities. If you’re looking for a reprieve from the winter blues, there are plenty of warm-weather destinations within a few hours of the U.S. that you can visit without breaking the bank.

Point.me compiled a list of 10 destinations you can visit for as few as 2,500 points using sample fares and average ranges from point.me data. Here’s what you need to know about the cheapest warm-weather destinations you can head to this winter, including why you should visit and the smartest ways to get there.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Lowest fare: 5,000 points each way

Average fare: 22,000 points each way

Puerto Vallarta is on the Pacific side of Mexico, and it doesn’t get nearly the same publicity as the Caribbean side. However, it’s still known for world-class beaches and a fantastic nightlife scene. Whether you’re a digital nomad looking to escape the rest of the winter months or you just need a quick beach getaway, Puerto Vallarta is the perfect destination. You can find a large array of outdoor activities you might be interested in, from hiking to snorkeling and everything in between. When you visit, be sure to fill up on as many seafood tacos as you can find.

You can reach Puerto Vallarta (PVR) via a nonstop flight from close to two dozen hubs throughout the U.S., including San Francisco (SFO), Los Angeles (LAX), Salt Lake City (SLC), New York (JFK, EWR), Atlanta (ATL), and Dallas (DFW). Each major alliance (SkyTeam, Oneworld, and Star Alliance) offers impressive connectivity.

Although rates have been as low as 5,000 points each way to get to Puerto Vallarta, the average fare will be around 22,000 points. As always, this will depend on where you’re traveling from. For instance, the six-hour flight from New York (JFK) to Puerto Vallarta might cost 15,000 Atmos Rewards points, which you can transfer at a 1:1 ratio from Bilt Rewards.

Although Alaska Airlines publishes a partner distance-based award chart, it lists “starting at” values, which means prices can vary based on demand and seasonality.

On the other hand, the three-hour flight from Los Angeles (LAX) might cost just 5,000 Delta SkyMiles, which you can transfer from American Express Membership Rewards at a 1:1 ratio.

Cancun, Mexico

Lowest fare: 2,500 points each way

Average fare: 24,000 points each way

Cancun needs no introduction. It’s one of the most famous destinations in the Caribbean for a reason. You’ll be hard-pressed to find more beautiful beaches this close to the U.S., and the abundance of resorts means you can find a hotel at any price point. Plus, each of the major hotel chains has several properties in Cancun, so you can easily use points for your stay — including at all-inclusive resorts. Even though you’ll fly into Cancun, you don’t necessarily have to stay there. It’s an easy drive to neighboring beach resorts like Playa del Carmen and Tulum, or a quick boat ride to Cozumel.

The city’s popularity among U.S. residents is likely why there are so many nonstop flights between the U.S. and Cancun. Whether you’re visiting from Seattle or Dallas, you have almost unlimited options to get to Cancun.

A few months ago, Bilt added Spirit as a transfer partner. Although Spirit might not have the best reputation, it does offer some of the most affordable flights to Cancun. For instance, you can fly nonstop from Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Cancun for just 2,500 Free Spirit points, transferred from Bilt at a 1:1 ratio.

If you prefer a legacy carrier, you still have plenty of affordable options. You can transfer 12,500 Bilt Rewards to Atmos Rewards to book a nonstop flight from Chicago (ORD) operated by American Airlines. The average fares for winter travel to Cancun are 24,000 points, so this represents solid value.

You can also book a United business-class flight to Cancun from several hubs, like San Francisco (SFO) or Washington D.C. (IAH), via Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles for just 22,500 miles, but availability is often limited.

Turks and Caicos

Lowest fare: 4,500 points each way

Average fare: 24,000 points each way

If you’re dreaming of a Caribbean getaway this winter, Turks and Caicos is surprisingly easy to get to. A two-hour flight from Miami will bring you to the idyllic Providenciales, which is known for its luxury resorts. Anyone looking for a high-end vacation should consider Turks and Caicos, which also happens to have one of the largest reef systems in the world. If, apart from relaxing, you enjoy snorkeling or scuba diving, Turks and Caicos is the perfect place to visit.

You can only fly nonstop to Providenciales (PLS) from East Coast or Midwest hubs. If you live on the West Coast, you’ll need to book a connecting flight. However, that doesn’t mean that flights are more expensive.

You can book an American Airlines flight from San Francisco (SFO) with a layover in Charlotte (CLT) for just 22,500 Bilt Rewards points transferred to Atmos Rewards. Or, fly with Delta with a layover in Atlanta (ATL) for 17,000 SkyMiles transferred from American Express Membership Rewards.

The lowest fare that’s been seen is just 4,500 points each way (for the two-hour nonstop from Miami operated by American Airlines), but on average, you can expect to spend around 24,000 points to get to Turks and Caicos.

British Airways Avios can also sometimes be a good way to book American Airlines awards to the Caribbean, primarily following an unpublished distance-based award chart. However, American Airlines has some impressively low fares, and now that you can transfer your Citi ThankYou Points to AAdvantage, you have more flexibility.

Bahamas

Lowest fare: 4,500 points each way

Average fare: 28,000 points each way

The Bahamas are among the closest islands to the U.S., and you can get to the capital, Nassau, in just over an hour from Miami. If you’re seeking out turquoise waters, pristine beaches, and relaxed island life, this is the place to go. You can time your visit around the Junkanoo Festival, a parade celebrating Bahamian culture, held on Dec. 26 and Jan. 1. Downtown Nassau offers a variety of museums and the Nassau Straw Market, which is perfect for finding souvenirs to take back home.

Just as with Turks and Caicos, Nassau is easiest to reach from the East Coast. There have been flights as low as 4,500 points each way, but the average you can expect to spend is 28,000 points. Naturally, the hour-long flight from Miami will typically be the most affordable.

However, if you are avoiding the snow in Denver, you can transfer 10,000 Citi ThankYou Points to American Airlines to book your trip to Nassau with a layover in Charlotte (CLT). If you prefer a nonstop flight, you can transfer 20,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards to United MileagePlus.

You can also find some fantastic deals on flights operated by Delta by booking through Virgin Atlantic. Virgin uses a distance-based partner award chart, so if you see availability, you’ll know exactly how many points you’ll need to use. For instance, a nonstop flight from Atlanta (ATL) to Nassau (NAS) is just 11,000 Virgin Atlantic points, which can be transferred from American Express Membership Rewards, Capital One miles, Chase Ultimate Rewards, Citi ThankYou Points, and Bilt Rewards.

Belize

Lowest fare: 5,500 points each way

Average fare: 29,000 points each way

Belize is a fascinating country that seamlessly blends Caribbean and Central American cultures. It’s also a perfect starting point for visiting the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef, the second-largest barrier reef in the world, only behind the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. It’s also famous for the Great Blue Hole — a 400-foot deep underwater sinkhole. When you’re out of the water, you can visit a rainforest, Mayan ruins, and eat some delicious food. Plus, the official language is English, so you’ll have no issue communicating with locals.

Belize City (BZE) might not offer as many nonstop routes as some of the other destinations on this list, but it does offer connectivity throughout the U.S., including East Coast, West Coast, and Midwest hubs.

You can fly nonstop on Spirit Airlines from Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Belize City (BZE) for as few as 5,500 Free Spirit points each way. Keep in mind that Bilt Rewards transfers to Free Spirit at a 1:1 ratio.

You can also find flights from Seattle (SEA) to Belize (BZE) with a layover in Dallas (DFW) for just 10,000 AAdvantage miles each way. If you have an eligible Citi credit card, your ThankYou Points transfer to AAdvantage at a 1:1 ratio.

Puerto Rico

Lowest fare: 5,000 points each way

Average fare: 34,000 points each way

Puerto Rico is another destination to visit if you are seeking a vibrant culture, a historic old town, and pristine beaches. Plus, it’s a U.S. territory, making it incredibly easy to reach and enjoy. The island is filled with attractions to enjoy, from the El Yunque National Forest, with 29,000 acres of waterfalls, bamboo groves, and views, to Flamenco Beach, considered one of the top beaches in the world.

Similar to the other Caribbean islands on this list, you’ll only be able to fly nonstop if you’re based on the East Coast or from a select few Midwest hubs. On the low end, you can get to San Juan (SJU) for just 5,000 miles. However, on average, you might spend closer to 34,000 miles each way.

JetBlue is one of the best ways to book an affordable flight to Puerto Rico. You can fly from New York (JFK) to San Juan (SJU) nonstop for just 5,000 miles. JetBlue partners with Wells Fargo, Chase Ultimate Rewards, and Citi ThankYou Points, giving you several different ways to transfer your points.

Panama

Lowest fare: 6,700 points each way

Average fare: 37,000 points each way

Panama is best known for the Panama Canal, but the country offers so much more. When you fly into Panama City, you’ll be greeted with a modern capital city. However, you can easily explore the rest of the country by renting a car or taking a tour. If you want to surf 30-foot waves, head to Santa Catalina on the Pacific Coast of Panama. Or, head to Volcán Barú to see the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans from the highest peak in the country. If beaches are what you’re after, head north to Bocas del Toro and the Caribbean coastline, where you can find snorkeling, marine life, and crystal clear waters.

The lowest fare to Panama City (PTY) that’s been spotted is 6,700 miles each way. On average, you can expect to spend around 37,000 miles to reach the city. Copa Airlines is the flag carrier of Panama and a member of the Star Alliance. This means that fellow Star Alliance members, like Avianca and United, might offer the most affordable flights to Panama City. That said, Copa Airlines and Air France have a codeshare partnership, which means you can also find great deals through Flying Blue.

For instance, you can book a nonstop flight from Raleigh, North Carolina (RDU) to Panama City (PTY) for just 9,500 Air France Flying Blue miles. Air France partners with every major transferable point currency — American Express Membership Rewards, Bilt Rewards, Capital One miles, Chase Ultimate Rewards, Citi ThankYou Points, and Wells Fargo Rewards. In other words, you should have no issue booking an award flight to Panama City.

Miami, Orlando, and Key West, Florida

Lowest fare: 2,500 points each way

Average fare: 25,000 points each way

If you don’t want to pack your passport, you can escape the cold by heading to Florida. Whether you’re interested in the theme parks in Orlando or the white sand beaches of Key West, you have numerous options for your winter getaway. In Miami, it’s summer year-round. No matter when you visit, make sure you pack your bathing suit. Florida has a lot to offer, and since it’s so easy to get to, you can head there for a quick weekend trip without taking too much time off work.

There have been fares as low as 2,500 miles to visit Florida hubs like Orlando (MCO), Miami (MIA/FLL), and Key West (EYW). However, if you’re visiting from the West Coast, you might see fares around 25,000 points.

You can book a nonstop flight from Charlotte (CLT) to Key West (EYW) for just 7,500 Atmos Rewards points.

Or, fly from Dallas (DFW) to Orlando (MCO) for just 2,500 Free Spirit points.

You can also find some great deals on short-haul Delta flights through Virgin Atlantic. The hour-and-a-half flight from Atlanta (ATL) to Orlando (MCO) would cost just 7,500 Virgin Atlantic points.

Costa Rica

Lowest fare: 7,500 points each way

Average fare: 34,000 points each way

Although this list is primarily beach-focused, Costa Rica offers the perfect blend of nature and city life. If beaches aren’t your thing, you can go in search of waterfalls, hiking, and zip-lining in Liberia, or explore some phenomenal museums in San Jose. Of course, beaches are a major attraction for visitors to Costa Rica as well. Costa Rica is also a major hub for digital nomads, so it’s somewhere you can easily spend a few months exploring.

You can fly nonstop to San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO), and Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR), from hubs across the U.S. The lowest fare that’s been seen is 7,500 points each way, while the average ranges from 34,000 to 40,000 points.

Avianca Lifemiles is a fantastic program for booking Star Alliance flights. For instance, you can fly nonstop on a United-operated flight from Houston (IAH) to San Jose (SJO) for just 15,000 Lifemiles each way. Lifemiles partners with American Express Membership Rewards, Capital One miles, Citi ThankYou Points, Wells Fargo Rewards, and Bilt Rewards.

There’s almost always a transfer bonus from one partner, which allows you to stretch your points even farther. Right now, you can take advantage of a 15% transfer bonus from Capital One, meaning you can book this award for just 13,100 Capital One miles.

You can also leverage Etihad Guest’s distance-based award chart to book affordable JetBlue awards. For instance, a nonstop flight between Boston (BOS) and Liberia (LIR) would fall into the 2,000- to 2,500-mile distance band. That means you can book a JetBlue Mint award for just 50,000 Etihad Guest points, which can be transferred from Bilt, American Express, Citi, and Capital One.

Hawai’i

Lowest fare: 4,000 points each way

Average fare: 41,000 points each way

Hawai’i is a dream destination for many, but it doesn’t have to stay a dream. You can head to Honolulu or Maui this winter for just 12,000 points from several West Coast hubs. When you visit Hawai’i, it’s as if you’re on another planet. The natural beauty is unmatched, whether you prefer the beach or the mountains. You can discover some wildlife that’s new to you, as well as eat lots of delicious food. Maui is also an excellent place for whale watching, which is something most of us can’t do in the middle of winter. However, January through March is the best time of year to see the humpback whales in Maui, giving you even more reasons to visit.

Unfortunately, one of the best ways to reach Hawai’i from the mainland U.S. no longer exists. You used to be able to book a United-operated flight to Hawai’i through Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles for just 10,000 miles each way. These awards now cost 25,000 miles each way, so your miles don’t take you nearly as far. Luckily, there are still plenty of options for travelers to experience Hawai’i for less.

There have been great deals on flights to Honolulu (HNL) and Maui (OGG). On average, you can expect to pay between 41,000 and 45,000 points for a flight to Hawai’i, but prices as low as 4,000 to 7,500 points have been spotted. A nonstop Hawaiian Airlines flight from Los Angeles (LAX) to Honolulu (HNL) might cost 15,000 Atmos Rewards points each way, which you can transfer from Bilt Rewards at a 1:1 ratio.

Southwest could also be a solid option for reaching Hawai’i without breaking the bank. You can fly nonstop from San Diego (SAN) to Honolulu (HNL) for just 11,500 Rapid Rewards points, which you can transfer at a 1:1 ratio from Chase Ultimate Rewards or Bilt Rewards.

If you have Southwest’s coveted companion pass, you could book a buy-one-get-one free ticket to Hawai’i, even on award travel. That means you and your companion could travel to Hawai’i for just 11,500 points total, only paying taxes and fees for the second ticket.

Bottom Line

You don’t need to break the bank to escape the cold this winter — you can visit some warm weather destinations for as few as 2,500 miles each way. By leveraging airline partnerships and alliances, you can book fantastic award redemptions to help you see the world for less. Always keep an eye out for transfer bonuses from a specific credit card, as they can help you stretch your points as far as possible. Whether you’re looking for an international trip to Central America or a domestic flight to Florida, you have plenty of options.

This story was produced by point.me and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.