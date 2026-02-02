Hot destinations for 2026, according to booking data

Kamira // Shutterstock

Drawing on platform data, on-the-ground insight from a global community of advisors and partners, and a dash of intuition, Fora Travel’s fourth annual Hot List forecast offers a clear look at the emerging travel trends set to shape where—and how—people will be exploring next.

Note: All Fora data compares December 2024 through November 2025 vs. the previous 12 months.

Destinations

Mexico City

Soccer fans know CDMX is one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Others know it as an exciting food city. All the while, though, Mexico City has been expanding its imprint on the global art world.

Art travel has become what food tourism was a decade ago—the reason people choose their next destination. Mexico City boasts more than 150 museums, including the home of Frida Kahlo, also known as Casa Azul, and a museum dedicated to Diego Rivera’s murals. Museo Jumex houses more than 2,000 works by big-name contemporary artists such as Jeff Koons and Olafur Eliasson, as well as Mexican creators Abraham Cruzvillegas and Mario García Torres. And Museo Soumaya is home to the largest collection of Rodin’s work outside France.

Young gallerists, innovative architects, and art fairs are also painting their influences across Mexico City. Among the newer galleries are JO-HS, an exquisite residency and project space founded by a fashion-forward Danish curator, and Pequod Co., which regularly collaborates with artists showing works at major shows such as the Whitney Biennial. And don’t miss Zona Maco, Latin America’s largest contemporary art fair, which happens in the capital each February.

Another reason visiting the city is a goal for travelers in 2026? A slew of luxury and boutique hotel brands are debuting new properties in CDMX this year, including Pendry, Park Hyatt, Hyde, The Standard, SO/, Mama Shelter, and El Cortés (Namron Hospitality), plus the Four Seasons Hotel will be finishing up a major renovation in the spring and Rosewood is opening in Mexico City in 2027.

Finally, don’t forget about the FIFA World Cup—Estadio Banorte (a.k.a. Estadio Azteca) will host the opening match on June 11, making it the first stadium to host matches during three World Cup tournaments. Concerts, museum exhibitions, and a festival in the historic Zócalo are among the many events surrounding the tournament.

150%

Increase in bookings to Mexico City in the past year

Lesser-known Japan

Skip the lines and crowds in Kyoto and Tokyo for more peaceful experiences in Japan that promise excellent cuisine, even better accommodations, and—most importantly—the feeling of being among the first to discover them.

For years, these roads-less-traveled only had business hotels on offer. Not anymore. High-end properties showcasing the best of Japan’s food, culture, design, and access (to sites and traditions) are being cultivated across the archipelago nation. Head to Karuizawa, a small hot-springs resort town that can be an alternative to the crowds in Hakone. Shishi-Iwa House, the embodiment of quiet luxury, has 30 rooms spread across three buildings, each created by a big-name architect. Equally exciting for its innovative architecture is Simose Art Garden Villa on the shores of the Seto Inland Sea just past Hiroshima, which features 10 one-of-a-kind villas and is part of a larger art collective. Its combination of art, architecture, and location make it a great complement or alternative to Naoshima, the “art island.”

It may not be undiscovered, but Hakone is rightfully famous for its hot springs and views of Mount Fuji; the big news for 2026 is the planned opening of Hotel The Mitsui Hakone, a follow-up to the acclaimed Hotel The Mitsui Kyoto. An hour away, the design-forward Gora Kadan Fuji is a Relais & Châteaux property that opened in July and is positioned deep in a forested expanse that sits in the shadow of the hotel’s famous namesake. (It’s the sister property of the original Gora Kadan Hakone, the ryokan that put Japanese inns on the international map.)

Long popular with Australian travelers, the Hokkaido region is a powerhouse destination for powder. Dubbed the Alps of Japan, the area is known for its excellent ski conditions, and the town of Niseko has a slate of luxury hideaways. Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono has ski-in/ski-out access and signature suites boasting private onsens (traditional baths) with epic mountain views. More recent openings include Setsu Niseko (recently voted Japan’s best ski hotel at the 2025 World Ski Awards); Muwa Niseko, modern apartment-style lodging with ski-in/ski-out access; and Nikko Style Niseko Hanazono, winner of the world’s best new ski hotel at the World Ski Awards.

245%

Increase in bookings to Hakone in the past year

265%

Increase in bookings to Niseko in the past year

The Nordics

The Nordic countries have long been known for quiet luxury, architecture, and cuisine. In 2026, the sky’s the limit on the opportunity to catch epic celestial phenomena—including a total solar eclipse.

Norway, with its dramatic fjords and sparsely inhabited islands, is best explored via a small-ship cruise. Hurtigruten, originally founded in 1893 as a passenger and cargo service, is a singular experience that highlights local cuisine and cultural experiences; outdoor experiences including fjord treks, kayaking, and bike tours; and—depending on the season—24-hour sun or the Northern Lights. Or check out the Northern Lights sailings from HX, which come with a guarantee—if there’s no Northern Lights sighting from your ship during your cruise, they’ll offer you credit for a future trip. But Norway isn’t just about cruises—new properties are welcoming visitors, including Wood Hotel Bodø, a nature-centric resort located above the Arctic Circle; Åmot, a lovingly restored 19th-century farm estate, and Villa Nord, a new boutique hotel in Trondheim (opening in 2026).

Iceland is primed to welcome eclipse-chasers this August, with the western coast of the island nation located in the path of totality. If you’d rather avoid the eclipse crowds, new openings in 2026 include the hotly anticipated Black Sand Hotel on the south coast, Skáld Hotel Akureyri Curio Collection by Hilton, a boutique fjord-side property in North Iceland close to the Diamond Circle, and Hyatt Centric Reykjavik.

For a more urban experience, head to the epicenter of the Scandinavian design movement, the Danish capital, Copenhagen. The artificial island of Refshaleøen is home to an up-and-coming cultural scene complete with innovative eateries and Copenhagen Contemporary, a large-scale collection of emerging and established artists housed in a former industrial building. Besides great design, Copenhagen is also known for great food, with multiple Michelin-starred and Bib Gourmand restaurants. Last year saw the opening of 1 Hotel Copenhagen, featuring the collection’s signature sustainable luxury, and Park Lane Copenhagen, which blends historic architecture with modern Danish design and has already been awarded a Michelin Key. And the Admiral Hotel, located in an 18th-century riverside warehouse, has undergone a major refurbishment, giving it a fresh new style without losing its historic character.

117%

Increase in bookings to Denmark in the past year

128%

Increase in bookings to Iceland in the past year

131%

Increase in bookings to Norway in the past year

South American beaches

If you love both the scene and natural beauty of Ibiza, you’ll adore the beach towns of South America, where you’ll find both laid-back bohemian flair and loads of luxury properties. Long popular with locals, these towns are poised to take off in a big way with American and other global travelers thanks to their low-key plus high-fashion vibes.

In Brazil, Santa Catarina boasts more than 100 beaches. The 25-room Awasi Santa Catarina is a quiet retreat that feels both elevated and totally unplugged from the outside world. Trancoso, further north, has become a magnet for the haute hippie set but has somehow kept its fishing village soul intact—mostly because the hotels here actively care about sustainability. Check out UXUA, a rustic luxe hilltop hideaway, and Etnia Casa Hotel, a series of breezy low-slung buildings a short walk from the town center.

For elevated dining, a totally remote beach scene, and a dash of excellent antiquing, consider Carmelo, a sleepy village in Uruguay located just a half-hour private flight across the Río Plata from Buenos Aires. (The ferry/cab combo is about five hours.) There, you can enjoy Carmelo Resort & Spa, tucked away in a forest with horseback riding and a private beach. Called the Saint-Tropez of South America by some, Uruguay’s Punta del Este is a favorite for golden beaches, a social-media-favorite party scene, and ultra-modern accommodations. Hotel Fasano offers a robust wellness program (the sound-healing sessions are reason enough to book), tennis courts, and more.

Only 12 miles down the coast is José Ignacio, featuring the newly renovated Playa Vik, a collection of intimate casitas, each with an expansive private garden and a living roof, centered around a high-design main building with a curved facade and inclined glass. Amenities include a cantilever pool, horseback riding excursions, and three restaurants. Its sister hotels Bahia Vik and Estancia Vik also just emerged from major renovations, each with its own unique vibe.

111%

Increase in bookings to Brazil in the past year

192%

Increase in bookings to Uruguay in the past year

The Carolinas

Popular for generations with vacationers within driving distance, this pair of states is having a renaissance, with plenty of new offerings to appeal to travelers from all over the U.S. and abroad.

In North Carolina, surfers worldwide know the Outer Banks (a 100-mile stretch of barrier islands that runs from the Virginia border south to Ocracoke Island) boasts the biggest waves on the East Coast. And families will find a wallet-friendly and classic seaside destination with historic sites, relaxed eateries, and unexpected wildlife—you won’t want to miss the wild horses in Corolla. Traditionally, home rentals were the main accommodation options here, but in the past few seasons, a wave of new boutique hotels has joined the scene. Popular resort The Sanderling (now run by EOS Hospitality) got a major rehab in 2025, with new restaurant Theodosia presenting an innovative take on local cuisine.

For live music, art, and an award-winning food scene, all eyes are on Asheville. Set in the western part of the state in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the buzzy destination just emerged from an impressive rebuild following Hurricane Helene. Among the revitalized offerings are the South Slope Mural Trail, a self-guided tour of elevated street art in the South Slope Cultural District, and Resurrection Studios Collective: Housed in a historic manufacturing building downtown, the group hosts open studios, rotating displays, and pop-up shops. Hotel openings in recent years include The Restoration Hotel Asheville, located in the heart of downtown, and The Radical Asheville, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in the River Arts District, for those who like an edgier vibe—both are now fully reopened after Helene. Or head to one of the luxury resorts in the mountains near Asheville, like High Hampton in Cashiers, an historic mountain lodge bought and relaunched by the Blackberry Farm owner a few years ago, or Cataloochee Ranch, whose owners have pledged $2 million to local recovery efforts.

Meanwhile in South Carolina, people are flocking to the iconic city of Charleston. The coastal enclave has long been beloved for its Lowcountry cuisine, candy-colored historic row houses, walkability, and celebrated festivals. In 2026, The Cooper, a riverfront boutique hotel with multiple restaurants, will join the recently opened The Dunlin, Auberge Collection (20 miles outside Charleston) and The Nickel Hotel. And iconic The Charleston Place offers new experiences, including a private yacht charter and a year-long residency with acclaimed chef Daniel Humm.

174%

Increase in bookings to Asheville in the past year

157%

Increase in bookings to South Carolina in the past year

Experiences

RavenaJuly // Shutterstock

Pet-friendly perks

Luxury travelers now want their pets to be as pampered as they are. Hotels are responding by welcoming animal companions with amenities like butlers, concierges, specialized menus, and even spa treatments.

The legendary Waldorf Astoria New York, newly reopened after a major eight-year renovation, greets pets with a chef-prepared treat, and even provides raincoats and snowshoes to protect them from less-than-ideal weather. Also in Manhattan, the VIP (Very Important Pooch) program at the chic Baccarat Hotel includes bespoke concierge service in addition to specialized beds, welcome amenities, and more.

For a sunnier vibe, Le Barthelemy Hotel & Spa on the eponymous island has beach loungers as well as SUP and kayaking for pups in addition to the expected pet amenities. The newer Regent Santa Monica Beach features a Tides & Tails program that includes custom amenities, including a plush bed and welcome treats. Or look to pet-friendly brands like Kimpton, with new 2026 openings planned in Monterrey, Mexico; Bali; Scottsdale, Arizona; and their first all-inclusive, Kimpton Tres Rios in Riviera Maya.

Once they’ve dined on Michelin-star cuisine, how can they go back into the belly of the plane? JSX, a public charter air service, allows even larger dogs (less than 80 lbs.) to travel in the cabin.

Railway retreats

All aboard! Overnight and multi-night train journeys combine the allure of cruising—experiencing a variety of destinations in a single itinerary—with the inherent romance of traveling via rail.

Leading the train revival in Europe are Belmond and Accor, offering vintage sleeper cars restored to their former glory and new accommodations that evoke bygone eras of comfort and elegance. Grand dames the Royal Scotsman, which winds across the remote landscape of Scotland, and the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express (VSOE) both have innovative itineraries and clubby new suites—including L’Observatoire, a unique new private carriage on the VSOE beautifully designed by French photographer and street artist JR, with surprises like hidden details in the marquetry and a secret door in the library leading to a secluded tea room. Even brands are getting in on the action, with Jean Paul Gaultier Parfums and Tod’s shooting campaigns on the VSOE.

The VSOE, which traditionally runs from Paris to Venice, announced villeggiatura packages for summer 2026 that pair a train trip with stays at equally luxurious properties, such as Villa San Michele, a Belmond Hotel, Florence (reopening in April 2026 after a renovation) and Splendido, A Belmond Hotel, Portofino on the Italian coast (also newly renovated). A short walk from Splendido is Villa Beatrice, a spectacular clifftop villa newly available for private bookings. (Hint: You have to know the right advisor to get you in.) And Belmond recently welcomed a new icon to its fleet: the Belmond Britannic Explorer, promising a luxuriously curated itinerary through England and Wales with stops in Cornwall, the Lake District, and more.

Accor’s La Dolce Vita Orient Express—the first Italian-made luxury train—also debuted last year, offering destinations including Tuscany, Portofino, Venice, and more, as well as exclusive golf itineraries allowing you to play on Italy’s top courses. You can bookend your trip with a stay at the newly opened Orient Express La Minerva in Rome or the Orient Express Palazzo Donà Giovannelli in Venice, opening in spring 2026, continuing the experience of the train in an elegant hotel setting.

In North America, Rocky Mountaineer is introducing a special “Passage to the Peaks” route, running between Banff, Jasper, and Lake Louise for summer 2026 only. The trains’ glass-domed coaches allow travelers to take in some of the most spectacular scenery in the Canadian Rockies. While the company’s regular journeys start or end in Vancouver, this route is designed to let travelers avoid the crowds flocking to Vancouver for the FIFA World Cup.

55%

Increase in bookings on luxury trains in the past year

Self-service wellness

The latest trend in self-care: properties offering access to wellness amenities without having to book a spa service. That means plunge pools and hot springs, saunas, and more, being as easy to pop into—and as expected—as a hotel gym.

Properties in Lake Como, Italy are setting the trend, with Fora Advisors’ favorite Passalacqua and the Mandarin Oriental building out wellness facilities that make the lake as appealing in colder weather as in warm. Don’t sleep on Lake Garda, a more relaxed alternative to Lake Como; the Grand Hotel Fasano recently unveiled an expanded spa with Turkish baths and an indoor-outdoor pool. The spa at Lefay Resort & Spa Lago di Garda offers seven different types of saunas as well as an adults-only area with a lake view. The resort’s new Sky Pool Villas include private spas and heated infinity pools, plus access to the main spa.

Among the latest openings closer to home, Naples Beach Club, a Four Seasons Resort on Florida’s west coast, is home to a two-level spa featuring a 3,200-square-foot thermal circuit with aromatherapeutic steam rooms, saunas, a cold plunge, and more. Self-service hydrotherapy is also on offer at the new Belden House in Connecticut; Nekajui Peninsula Papagayo, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve; and Six Senses London (opening in 2026). Not to mention the eagerly anticipated opening of Tierra Santa Healing House at Faena New York in early 2026.

Premium play

Slip, slide, and splash at … high-end resort enclaves with waterparks? It’s a bit unexpected, but full of fun-for-all-ages attractions (think: lazy rivers winding by kids’ pools and drop buckets, or a series of slides) are springing up at luxury resorts around the world.

In Costa Rica, the Peninsula Papagayo—a luxury resort campus encompassing such esteemed hospitality brands as Four Seasons, Andaz, and Ritz-Carlton—just opened Papagayo Park, a sprawling recreation hub that goes well beyond the typical resort pool. Tennis, pickleball, and padel courts serve every racquet sport athlete; a pump track offers a place to bike and board; and an enormous waterpark is home to multiple fountains and slides for all ages.

Boca Raton, Florida may not be a place you typically associate with water slides, but at Boca Raton Resort, a major investment resulted in the Harborside Pool Club, an all-ages zone with a lazy river, three pools, suites with walk-out access, butler service and cabanas, and a series of water slides. Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club recently built its own water park and also boasts the largest pickleball complex in the Caribbean. Or head to Dubai, where Jumeirah properties (including the iconic Burj Al Arab and the brand new and ultra sophisticated Marsa Al Arab) offer access to Wild Wadi Waterpark

152%

Increase in bookings to the Peninsula Papagayo in the past year

YOLO solo adventures

Since the pandemic, outfitters of all kinds have seen a surge in solo travelers, and demand has risen even more in recent years. Women, in particular, are embracing a seize-the-moment mindset—and aren’t waiting to take their dream trip.

All-inclusive group trips often appeal to solos, thanks to the added layer of safety—and tour operators are responding to the demand. At active travel company Backroads, solo travelers have trended significantly upward over the last two years. (In fact, as of the end of November, solo bookings for 2026 were up 28% compared to bookings made for 2025 at the same time the previous year.) To meet the growing interest, the company launched a new Solo Room Savings program last October, offering a collection of trips with sharply reduced private room fees on select departure dates, featuring destinations from the Badlands to Bhutan.

Luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent has also seen growth in solo adventurers, who often pursue personal passions (such as photography or history). The company has long offered reduced single supplements on most Africa small group safari dates, and recently expanded this to Antarctica voyages.

For those seeking solo-only tours, G Adventures now offers “Solo-ish” trips just for solo travelers, to destinations ranging from the Galápagos Islands to Cambodia to New Zealand—all led by women, since 68% of their solo travelers are women. Solos, a U.K.-based tour operator focusing on solo travelers 50+, recently expanded to North America with tour offerings all over the world (and no single supplements), including brand-new women-only tours to Italy, Greece, India, and Morocco. Solos joins U.K.-based Flash Pack, focusing on solos in their 30s, 40s, and 50s, which has significantly grown their North American business in recent years.

Several cruise companies have said “bon voyage” to the single supplement, as well as the double port fees and gratuities, by crafting staterooms—and experiences—catering to solo travelers. The new ships on the adults-only Virgin Voyages have single studios with the same sleek design as the hip travel brand’s other offerings. Riviera Travel has a number of solo-only river cruises, and just announced the first-ever river cruise ship for solo travelers only, with European voyages starting in 2027. Other lines offer reduced or no single supplements on many itineraries, including Crystal Cruises, Ponant, and Tauck (which also has reduced the single supplement on many of their land tours).

This story was produced by Fora Travel and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.