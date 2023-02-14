School Closures – February 14, 2023
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - We have some school closures for you this morning.
Due to current and forecasted weather conditions, the following schools and school districts are closed today:
Aberdeen School District
All Grace Lutheran Schools
All PCSD 25 Schools
Arbon Elementary SD383
Bingham Academy
Blackfoot Charter
Blackfoot School District 55
Bonneville School District 93
Firth School District 59
Fort Hall
Freemont School District 148
Grace School District 148
Holy Rosary
Hope Lutheran School
Jefferson School District 251
Lighthouse Montessori School
Madison School District
Marsh Valley School District 21
Ririe School District
Shelley School District 60
Snake River Montessori
Snake River School District 52
Sugar Salem will have a 2-hour delayed start today.
Tahgee Elementary Academy
Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School
West Jefferson School District 253 will have a 2-hour delayed start today.
White Pine Charter School
We will update this article as we receive more.