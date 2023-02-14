School Closures – February 14, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - We have some school closures for you this morning.

Due to current and forecasted weather conditions, the following schools and school districts are closed today:

Aberdeen School District

All Grace Lutheran Schools

All PCSD 25 Schools

Arbon Elementary SD383

Bingham Academy

Blackfoot Charter

Blackfoot School District 55

Bonneville School District 93

Firth School District 59

Fort Hall

Freemont School District 148

Grace School District 148

Holy Rosary

Hope Lutheran School

Jefferson School District 251

Lighthouse Montessori School

Madison School District

Marsh Valley School District 21

Ririe School District

Shelley School District 60

Snake River Montessori

Snake River School District 52

Sugar Salem will have a 2-hour delayed start today.

Tahgee Elementary Academy

Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School

West Jefferson School District 253 will have a 2-hour delayed start today.

White Pine Charter School

We will update this article as we receive more.