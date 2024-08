Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz talk about what's trending. Today it's all about:

How to start a fight in five words or less. Kailey says she can do it with one letter.

Is your dad always right?

Sneex – The new high heel on the market.

More

The Show after the Show is a podcast, table-talk extra moment with the Local News 8 morning crew.

Let us know your thoughts down below in the comment section!