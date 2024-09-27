Madison spoils Thunder Ridge Homecoming in week 5

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On a night where the Thunder Ridge Titans were celebrating homecoming, it was the Madison Bobcats who left the field on top, by a final score of 43 to 12.

Madison set the tone early in the first quarter, as Bryce Dredge punched in the first touchdown of the game, putting the team up 7-0.

Next, it was Barkley Beck who took a reception in flat 20 yards to the house, and after a missed extra point, it was 13-0.

Then, after a safety put the Bobcats up 15-0, Max Hall of Thunder Ridge made a leaping interception to inject life into the Titans. However, Madison would get the ball back, and Cache Summers would run one in for the score, putting the Bobcats up 22-0.

Madison would run away with this one and remain undefeated on the season, winning 43-12.

Thunder Ridge's next opponent will be Bonneville, and Madison will take on Rigby.