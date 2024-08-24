Shower Chances for Sunday

An area of low pressure will slide through eastern Idaho this Sunday upping our late afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances. Winds will also pick up from the south and shift direction several times as our counter-clockwise spinning low moves past our region. Temperatures should be fairly comfortable with afternoon highs in the 70s for Sunday.

A few showers linger into Monday morning for most places in eastern Idaho, with western Wyoming holding onto showers into the afternoon. Highs will once again be in 70s, with upper 60s for higher elevations.

Tuesday briefly warms up nudging 80 as a weak trough approaches; It will be breezy as well. Then we cool back into the 70s with lighter winds for Wednesday.

Wednesday through the weekend will be fairly sunny with temperatures warming back into the 80s by Friday, with upper 80s by the weekend.