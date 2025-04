Breezy day today with showers and thunderstorms rolling in this evening. Temperatures getting up to the mid 60's today with winds sitting at about 10 to 15 mph. Gusts could get as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday has chances of more rain showers and a high in the lower 60's.

Thursday and Friday brings in a warmup with higher than normal temperatures in the upper 60's to low 70's.