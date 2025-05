Lots of sunshine over the next few days as high pressure rolls in. Some chances of quick showers and thunderstorms in the mountains. Temperatures will be in the low 80s by this afternoon. Temperatures will continue to warm up through the rest of the week, and the Snake River Plain could see highs of 90 degrees by the end of the week.

