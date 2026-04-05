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Warmer than Normal Start to the Work Week

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today at 2:26 PM
Published 3:24 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Early April warmth will usher in the new week with temperatures around 10 to 15 degrees above normal. Gusty winds possibly up to 38 mph will show up Tuesday afternoon. That gives way to what should be dry week, with minimal precipitation changes.

The Easter weekend will end with mostly cloudy skies Sunday night. The low will be around 37.

More of the same for Monday. Mostly sunny skies as the highs should reach near 68. Partly cloudy for Monday night with the low reaching around 40.

Tuesday will bring the biggest change in the forecast. It will still be sunny and warm with the high around 68, but the wind will pick up significantly. In the afternoon, wind speeds will increase to 19 to 24 mph. Gusts could be as strong as 38 mph. Blowing dust could be a factor between 3pm to 9pm. A wind advisory has not been issued yet, but it could be as we get closer to Tuesday. The overnight low will land around 37.

The rest of the week should be sunny and in the 60s for highs. The overnight lows will hover around 40. There are some minimal precipitation chances later in the week that may bring a few stray showers, but the dry conditions should prevail through the week.

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Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder is a native Idahoan who is in his third stint at KIFI Local News 8.

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