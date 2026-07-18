Very hot conditions forecast through Monday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Very hot conditions are forecast for southeast and central Idaho on Sunday and Monday, with some areas potentially reaching triple digits. Monsoon moisture is expected to return on Tuesday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region.

High temperatures are predicted to be near 93 degrees on Sunday and 94 degrees on Monday. Some locations in the lower elevations of southeast and central Idaho may see temperatures as high as 100 degrees on both days. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to dwindle on Sunday and Monday as an upper ridge axis limits monsoonal flow.

Saturday night is expected to be mostly clear, with a low around 57 degrees. South wind around 6 mph will become light and variable after midnight.

Sunday will be sunny, with light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Sunday night will be mostly clear with a low around 58 degrees. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph will become east northeast in the evening.

Monday will be sunny, with a north northeast wind around 6 mph. Monday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.

On Tuesday, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. The day will be partly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees. Tuesday night brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, followed by a chance of rain after midnight. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Stronger thunderstorms that develop on Tuesday could include gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall and small hail. Extensive moisture will move back into place as the monsoonal flow opens up again, leading to widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms across all of southeast and central Idaho.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler mid-week. Drier conditions are expected from Thursday into Saturday, though there will still be a daily chance of convective activity, with temperatures remaining near or slightly above normal.