Heat advisory for Monday as monsoonal moisture moves into the area

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Heat advisories are in effect for Monday in several areas across the Magic Valley, Snake River Plain and South Hills regions of southeast Idaho. High temperatures are expected to reach near 100 degrees in some low elevations. Monsoon moisture is expected to increase starting Monday evening, leading to more widespread storms through Wednesday.

Warmer temperatures through Monday are predicted to increase heat-related issues in the Magic Valley, Snake River Plain and South Hills. Despite drier air in place, isolated dry thunderstorms are still possible tonight and Monday, particularly in high elevations.

Tonight, the forecast calls for mostly clear skies with a low around 59. Isolated high elevation thunderstorms are possible this evening, mainly in the central mountains and southern hills. Humidity is also expected to be a little elevated. Monday is forecast to be sunny and hot with a high near 97 degrees and Monday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 63.

The region will see a much better chance for showers and thunderstorms across the entirety of southeast Idaho on Tuesday and Wednesday as monsoonal flow elevates. On Tuesday, there is a slight chance of rain between noon and 3 p.m., followed by a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m., with a high near 93. The chance of precipitation on Tuesday is 20%.

Tuesday night brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m., then a chance of rain between 9 p.m. and midnight. The night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 61 degrees and a 30% chance of precipitation. Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon on Wednesday, with a high near 88 degrees and a 60% chance of precipitation.

Wednesday night also has showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a slight chance of rain after midnight, with a low around 58 degrees and a 60% chance of precipitation. Some areas may experience wetting rains on Tuesday and Wednesday, though most areas are not expected to see extensive rainfall. High temperatures will be cooler but still very warm during this period due to expected cloud cover.

Storm coverage will decrease Thursday through Sunday, but isolated storm coverage is still possible, with temperatures rising once again. Breezier conditions are a possibility by next weekend, though this forecast has very low confidence.