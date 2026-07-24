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Heat Advisory extended ushering in week of above-normal highs

KIFI
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today at 2:03 PM
Published 2:55 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A Heat Advisory remains active through Saturday for lower elevations, where temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-to-upper 90s. Isolated readings of 100 degrees are possible in the lower Snake Plain and Magic Valley. There is a 20% chance of rain before 7 p.m. tonight and

Partly cloudy conditions are expected tonight, with a low around 62 degrees. Southwest winds of five to 11 mph will become northeast after midnight.

Saturday is forecast to be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 96 degrees and a low around 61 degrees. North northeast winds of 5 to 14 mph will become south southwest in the morning, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. This will be a mix of wet and dry thunderstorms. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the Upper Snake River Plain/Idaho Falls BLM and Caribou Range/Caribou National Forest.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 95 degrees and a low around 61 degrees. Light and variable winds will become southwest nine to 14 mph in the afternoon, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 94 degrees. The persistent Four Corners high-pressure ridge will maintain above-normal heat through all of next week, making additional heat-related headlines very likely.

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Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder is a native Idahoan who is in his third stint at KIFI Local News 8.

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