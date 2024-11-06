California faces its most extreme fire risk in years with winds that could hit 100 mph

By Mary Gilbert, CNN Meteorologist

(CNN) — A “particularly dangerous situation” fire weather event is underway in California as dry air and strong winds combine to ramp up the risk of “life-threatening” and rapid wildfire spread.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service unleashed an arsenal of the most dire alerts and language to warn of the threat being driven by a “volatile” combination of very dry air and powerful Santa Ana winds.

An “extremely critical” level 3 of 3 risk of fire weather conditions is in place in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties in Southern California on Wednesday, according to the Storm Prediction Center. It’s the most severe fire threat the state has faced since the devastating 2020 wildfire year.

A rare “particularly dangerous situation” red flag warning – the most extreme form of fire weather warning – was also in effect into Thursday for the same areas of Southern California.

A “critical” level 2 of 3 risk of fire weather conditions is in effect in Northern California and over much more of Southern California.

Forecasters warned earlier this week that this setup appears concerningly similar to those responsible for “some of the worst fires in Southern California history.”

The threat of fire starts is so severe that two of the state’s power providers cut off power to thousands of Californians to prevent electrical equipment from sparking them.

More than 11,000 Southern California Edison customers across five counties had power shut off Wednesday morning. Nearly 250,000 customers could be impacted by power shutoffs as conditions warrant, according to the utility’s website.

Thousands of PG&E customers were also affected by power shutoffs by Wednesday morning, according to the utility’s website. Shutoffs will continue through Thursday.

Power equipment can start fires, particularly when conditions are as extreme as forecast through Thursday. PG&E had to pay $45 million in a settlement for its equipment’s role in starting the Dixie Fire – California’s second largest in history – in 2011.

Santa Ana winds first picked up Tuesday night but will peak in strength Wednesday for many affected locations. Gusts as strong as 100 mph could occur in the highest elevations.

A gust of 85 mph was recorded by Wednesday morning on Magic Mountain with gusts in excess of 70 mph in the nearby Transverse Ranges in Southern California, according to the weather service. Mount St. Helena in Northern California recorded a wind gust of 75 mph.

Winds are expected to ease Thursday for the state, but dry conditions and abundant dry fire fuels will remain. Wildfires will remain a significant concern for the state until the rainy season, which typically should be underway by now, begins.

