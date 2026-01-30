Powerful bomb cyclone to deliver snow and hurricane-force winds to Southeast this weekend

By CNN Meteorologist Briana Waxman

(CNN) — Snow, damaging winds and dangerous coastal flooding are expected to impact parts of the southern Appalachians, the Carolinas and southern Virginia this weekend as a powerful winter storm rapidly intensifies off the Southeast coast.

Impacts will begin late Friday into Saturday, with snow and hurricane-force wind gusts possible along parts of the North Carolina and Virginia coast by Saturday night. Coastal New England, particularly eastern Massachusetts, could see snow and wind later in the weekend if the storm tracks closer to shore.

A low-pressure system is expected to form near the North Carolina coast late Friday before rapidly strengthening as it moves north Saturday, a process known as bombogenesis. As the bomb cyclone intensifies, it will draw very cold air southward, allowing snow to fall across areas that don’t often see significant winter weather.

More than 28 million people across the Southeast are under winter storm watches and warnings, including parts of northern Georgia, the Carolinas and southern Virginia. Many of these areas are still recovering from last weekend’s deadly winter storm, which left snow and ice-covered roads, widespread travel disruptions and protracted power outages.

Heavy snow for winter-weary Southeast

Snow is expected to pile up in parts of the southern Appalachians, the Carolinas and southern Virginia late Friday night into Saturday as the storm rapidly strengthens offshore.

The most impactful snowfall is expected across central and eastern North Carolina into southern Virginia, where 5 to 10 inches of snow are projected. Locally higher totals are possible if narrow bands of heavy snow develop. Cities including Raleigh and Greensboro, North Carolina, and Norfolk, Virginia, are among those at risk for significant snow accumulations.

Farther south, accumulating snow is also expected across parts of South Carolina and into eastern Georgia, where temperatures will remain cold enough for snow. Totals in these areas are generally expected to be lower, but even an inch or less of snow would be disruptive in places like Atlanta that rarely see winter weather.

Very cold air already in place will allow snow to accumulate quickly across the region, sticking to roads, bridges and untreated surfaces with little melting. Travel conditions are expected to deteriorate rapidly once snow begins, and hazardous conditions could persist into Sunday morning before snow tapers off.

Powerful winds could create blizzard conditions

As the storm rapidly intensifies offshore, powerful winds will significantly worsen impacts across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

The strongest winds are expected near the coast, where gusts could approach hurricane force, or 75 miles per hour, along parts of the North Carolina and Virginia shoreline by Saturday night. Where these winds coincide with heavy snow, blizzard conditions are possible, with near-zero visibility and extremely dangerous travel, particularly along the Outer Banks of North Carolina and into southeast Virginia.

Farther inland, strong and persistent winds will still pose serious problems. Gusts of 25 to 35 mph are expected from Georgia through the Carolinas and into southern Virginia, with higher gusts possible at times. These winds will combine with dry, powdery snow to cause blowing and drifting snow, sharply reducing visibility and making travel hazardous even after snowfall rates decrease.

Gusty winds could also extend into coastal New England later in the weekend, especially if the storm remains closer to the coast.

Coastal flood threat amplified by high tides

Powerful onshore winds are forecast to coincide with some of the highest tides of the month, increasing the risk of moderate to locally significant coastal flooding, particularly during high tide cycles late Saturday into Sunday.

The greatest concern is along the North Carolina Outer Banks and into the Virginia Tidewater region, where strong winds, high surf and beach erosion could lead to overwash and flooding in vulnerable coastal communities.

Farther north, including parts of coastal New England, flooding and rough marine conditions are also possible if the storm tracks closer to shore.

While confidence is high that this storm will occur, small shifts in its track could significantly change impacts, particularly in New England, so stay tuned to the latest local forecasts.

