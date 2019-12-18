Slight risk of snow for the Thursday and Friday

Local Forecast

A storm system is moving through the west, with most of the snow and rain favoring Washington, Oregon and Northern Idaho. Southeastern Idaho and Wyoming are not expecting to see much accumulating snowfall. Our temperatures are expected to rise with this western pattern, with highs this weekend close to 40°. Looking ahead, there's a storm pattern setting up for Christmas. However, it doesn't look to be a major storm for the holiday. Some travel impacts are possible Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Thursday, Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight risk of snow. Highs into the upper 20's and lower 30's. Chance of snow at 20% for the Snake River Plain, mostly for the afternoon and evening.

Friday, Slight chance of snow with highs into the lower to mid 30's.

Saturday and Sunday, partly cloudy with highs into the mid 30's to mid 40's.