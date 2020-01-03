Wind Advisory Saturday, Snow Showers Sunday

Local Forecast

A cold front will arrive this Saturday with gusty winds and snow showers. A second system pushes in for Sunday, with snowfall possible in the Snake River Plain. The Sunday snow could deliver 1-3" of new snowfall to portions of the mid to lower Snake River Plain.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MST SATURDAY…

WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

expected. WHERE…American Falls, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall,

Blackfoot including Interstates 15 and 86.

Blackfoot including Interstates 15 and 86. WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MST Saturday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and

create difficult driving conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Saturday: Windy with areas of blowing snow. Slight chance of snow, with a high into the mid 30's. Winds southwest 15 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Sunday, A chance of snow, Mostly cloudy, with a high into the upper 20's. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Monday: A slight chance of snow with a high into the mid to lower 20's.