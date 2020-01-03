Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Wind Advisory: Lower Snake River Plain until Jan 04 at 8:00 PM
Wind Advisory Saturday, Snow Showers Sunday

A cold front will arrive this Saturday with gusty winds and snow showers. A second system pushes in for Sunday, with snowfall possible in the Snake River Plain. The Sunday snow could deliver 1-3" of new snowfall to portions of the mid to lower Snake River Plain.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MST SATURDAY…

  • WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
    expected.
  • WHERE…American Falls, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall,
    Blackfoot including Interstates 15 and 86.
  • WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MST Saturday.
  • IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
    create difficult driving conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Saturday: Windy with areas of blowing snow. Slight chance of snow, with a high into the mid 30's. Winds southwest 15 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Sunday, A chance of snow, Mostly cloudy, with a high into the upper 20's. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Monday: A slight chance of snow with a high into the mid to lower 20's.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

