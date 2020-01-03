Wind Advisory Saturday, Snow Showers Sunday
A cold front will arrive this Saturday with gusty winds and snow showers. A second system pushes in for Sunday, with snowfall possible in the Snake River Plain. The Sunday snow could deliver 1-3" of new snowfall to portions of the mid to lower Snake River Plain.
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MST SATURDAY…
- WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
- WHERE…American Falls, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall,
Blackfoot including Interstates 15 and 86.
- WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MST Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
create difficult driving conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Saturday: Windy with areas of blowing snow. Slight chance of snow, with a high into the mid 30's. Winds southwest 15 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Sunday, A chance of snow, Mostly cloudy, with a high into the upper 20's. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Monday: A slight chance of snow with a high into the mid to lower 20's.
