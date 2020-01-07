Rain, Snow and Wind

Local Forecast

A cold front is moving through for Wednesday with gusty winds, scattered snow and rain showers. Look for highs into the lower to mid 30's for the Plain. Behind the front, we'll have dropping temps as we get on the other side of the front. Another storm is moving in for this weekend with more snow showers.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs into the lower to mid 30's. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high into the upper 20's and lower 30's. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high near 20°.

Saturday: Snow showers with highs into the lower 30's.