Windy with a few snow showers for Thursday

Local Forecast

Staying windy with a few rain and snow showers for Thursday. Clearing out for Friday morning, before another snow storm arrives this weekend.

Thursday: Gusty winds with A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high into the upper 20's and lower 30's. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Thursday overnight into Friday, we'll see cold temps with low's 5°-10°. A few snow showers.

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs into the lower 20's.

Saturday and Sunday: Snow showers with a high near 30°. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.