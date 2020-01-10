Winter Weather Advisory issued for the Snake River Plain

Local Forecast

Several Winter storms are poised to hit the area this weekend and the approaching workweek. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Snake River Plain.

drifting snow possible. Total accumulations for the Snake Plain and Magic Valley of 2 to 6 inches with higher amounts possible along the benches. For the South Hills, Albion Mountains and the rest of the southeast highlands highlands, 2 to 6 inches in the valleys and up to 12 inches in the mountains. For the Beaverhead and Lemhi Highlands, 2 to 7 inches. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph at times which will allow for blowing and drifting snow across the area. WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Saturday.

Saturday: Snow showers with highs into the upper 20's and lower 30's. Southwest wind 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible. Saturday night, snow showers, with a low around the upper teens. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered snow showers, with a high into the upper 20's and lower 30's. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday: Scattered snow showers with a high close to 30°. Gusty winds and mostly cloudy skies.