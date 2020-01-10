Winter Weather Advisory issued for the Snake River Plain
Several Winter storms are poised to hit the area this weekend and the approaching workweek. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Snake River Plain.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS
EVENING TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY…
- WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times, with blowing and
drifting snow possible. Total accumulations for the Snake
Plain and Magic Valley of 2 to 6 inches with higher amounts
possible along the benches. For the South Hills, Albion
Mountains and the rest of the southeast highlands highlands, 2
to 6 inches in the valleys and up to 12 inches in the
mountains. For the Beaverhead and Lemhi Highlands, 2 to 7
inches. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph at times which will
allow for blowing and drifting snow across the area.
- WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Saturday.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Saturday: Snow showers with highs into the upper 20's and lower 30's. Southwest wind 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible. Saturday night, snow showers, with a low around the upper teens. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered snow showers, with a high into the upper 20's and lower 30's. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Monday: Scattered snow showers with a high close to 30°. Gusty winds and mostly cloudy skies.
