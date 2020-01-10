Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued for the Snake River Plain

Several Winter storms are poised to hit the area this weekend and the approaching workweek. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Snake River Plain.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS
EVENING TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times, with blowing and
    drifting snow possible. Total accumulations for the Snake
    Plain and Magic Valley of 2 to 6 inches with higher amounts
    possible along the benches. For the South Hills, Albion
    Mountains and the rest of the southeast highlands highlands, 2
    to 6 inches in the valleys and up to 12 inches in the
    mountains. For the Beaverhead and Lemhi Highlands, 2 to 7
    inches. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph at times which will
    allow for blowing and drifting snow across the area.
  • WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Saturday.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas
    of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Saturday: Snow showers with highs into the upper 20's and lower 30's. Southwest wind 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible. Saturday night, snow showers, with a low around the upper teens. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered snow showers, with a high into the upper 20's and lower 30's. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday: Scattered snow showers with a high close to 30°. Gusty winds and mostly cloudy skies.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

