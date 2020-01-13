Weather Advisories and Warnings issued for Tuesday

Local Forecast

Another round of snow and wind is expected Monday night and Tuesday. We'll see strong wind gusts overnight into Tuesday morning, which could lead to continued road closures. Partly cloudy on Wednesday, with a weak storm moving into the region Thursday.

Monday night, we'll see scattered snow showers at 1-3" of new snowfall for the Snake River Plain. Gusty SW winds 15-35 mph.

Tuesday, More snow showers with areas of blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the upper 20's and lower 30's. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday, Partly cloudy and windy with a high into the upper 20's. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday, A slight chance of snow with highs into the mid 30's.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM TUESDAY

Another Round of Snow and Wind for central and Eastern Idaho

Starting Tonight and Ending Tuesday Afternoon…

Snowfall rates and wind will slacken this evening, but by

midnight tonight the next winter storm coming in from the west

will increase wind and bring enough snow to develop a blowing and

drifting hazard for those out and about late tonight. The storm

will intensify during the day Tuesday, then slacken again during

the late afternoon. Drivers should be prepared for temporary road

closures and poor driving conditions. Avoid travel if at all

possible, and be prepared to spend extended periods of time in

your vehicle.