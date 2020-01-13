Weather Advisories and Warnings issued for Tuesday
Another round of snow and wind is expected Monday night and Tuesday. We'll see strong wind gusts overnight into Tuesday morning, which could lead to continued road closures. Partly cloudy on Wednesday, with a weak storm moving into the region Thursday.
Monday night, we'll see scattered snow showers at 1-3" of new snowfall for the Snake River Plain. Gusty SW winds 15-35 mph.
Tuesday, More snow showers with areas of blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the upper 20's and lower 30's. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday, Partly cloudy and windy with a high into the upper 20's. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday, A slight chance of snow with highs into the mid 30's.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM TUESDAY
Another Round of Snow and Wind for central and Eastern Idaho
Starting Tonight and Ending Tuesday Afternoon…
Snowfall rates and wind will slacken this evening, but by
midnight tonight the next winter storm coming in from the west
will increase wind and bring enough snow to develop a blowing and
drifting hazard for those out and about late tonight. The storm
will intensify during the day Tuesday, then slacken again during
the late afternoon. Drivers should be prepared for temporary road
closures and poor driving conditions. Avoid travel if at all
possible, and be prepared to spend extended periods of time in
your vehicle.
- WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch. For the Winter Weather
Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
- WHERE…The upper Snake River plain, including Idaho Falls,
Ammon, Rexburg, and Saint Anthony.
- WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST
Monday afternoon. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from
midnight Tuesday morning to 5 PM Tuesday.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Drifting
snow will once again cause temporary road closures. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening.
