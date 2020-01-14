Windy and Cold for Wednesday
A few snow showers late Tuesday, giving way to clearing, windy and cold weather for Wednesday. Another round of snow arrives late Thursday and Friday, with more gusty winds.
Wednesday, staying windy with partly cloudy with highs into the upper 20's and lower 30's. A slight chance of snow early in the day.
Thursday, Mostly cloudy with highs into the mid 30's. Snow showers Thursday night with winds picking up.
Friday, Scattered snow showers with highs close to 30° for the Snake River Plain.
Saturday, A slight chance of mountain snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with highs into the upper 20's.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY…
- WHAT…Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph will produce areas of blowing
and drifting snow. A band of snow this evening will produce an
additional inch of snow.
- WHERE…The Snake River plain from Shoshone northeast to
Dubois including Idaho Falls and Pocatello.
- WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
