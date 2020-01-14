Windy and Cold for Wednesday

Local Forecast

A few snow showers late Tuesday, giving way to clearing, windy and cold weather for Wednesday. Another round of snow arrives late Thursday and Friday, with more gusty winds.

Wednesday, staying windy with partly cloudy with highs into the upper 20's and lower 30's. A slight chance of snow early in the day.

Thursday, Mostly cloudy with highs into the mid 30's. Snow showers Thursday night with winds picking up.

Friday, Scattered snow showers with highs close to 30° for the Snake River Plain.

Saturday, A slight chance of mountain snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with highs into the upper 20's.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST

WEDNESDAY…