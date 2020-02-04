Scattered Snow showers on the way
High pressure breaks down for Wednesday allowing for scattered snow showers to take hold.
Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows close to zero light winds. Low accumulations expected.
Wednesday, Scattered snow showers with a cloudy sky. A high into the lower 20's. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Thursday, More scattered snow showers with most of the snow favoring the higher elevations. Cloudy, with a high into the mid 30's. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday, A chance of snow, mostly cloudy, with a high into the upper 30's and lower 40's.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for the mountains and foothills:
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY
TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY for the Bear River Range-Blackfoot Mountains-Caribou Range-Teton Valley-
Including the cities of Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs,
Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs
Series of Canadian Winter Storms Will Bring Moderate to Heavy
Snow to the Mountains and Highlands of eastern Idaho…
A series of winter storms moving in from Canada and across
central and eastern Idaho will bring consistent snowfall to the
region starting Wednesday morning and continuing through Friday
afternoon. Snow and rain will mix at low elevations at times,
reducing the total snowfall for the populated cities. However,
for the eastern highlands from the Montana border southward to
the Utah border expect all snow, with heavy snow (10 to 20 inches
over two and a half days) in the big Hole Mountains and the
Centennial Mountains and Island Park area. Elsewhere in the Idaho-
Wyoming border region, moderate snow (6 to 12 inches over two and
a half days) is expected in the Teton Valley, the Caribou
highlands, Blackfoot Mountains, and the Bear River Mountains.
Snowfall rates will be consistent once snow gets started on
Wednesday morning. Starting Thursday afternoon, the snowfall will
be combined with moderate to strong wind to cause reduced
visibility in blowing snow and travel problems with heavy
drifting of snow.
Also on Thursday, moderate snow will intensify in the Sawtooth
Mountains and Stanley basin to cause similar issues for those
living and traveling to the area.
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches over a two and a half day period, except 10 to 20
inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph on Thursday and Friday.
- WHERE…The Teton Valley, including the cities of Ashton,
Tetonia, and Driggs, the Blackfoot and Caribou Mountain areas,
including Wayan, Soda Springs, and Chesterfield Reservoir, and
finally the Bear River Mountains.
- WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 5 PM MST Friday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
Comments