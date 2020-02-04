Scattered Snow showers on the way

Local Forecast

High pressure breaks down for Wednesday allowing for scattered snow showers to take hold.

Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows close to zero light winds. Low accumulations expected.

Wednesday, Scattered snow showers with a cloudy sky. A high into the lower 20's. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Thursday, More scattered snow showers with most of the snow favoring the higher elevations. Cloudy, with a high into the mid 30's. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday, A chance of snow, mostly cloudy, with a high into the upper 30's and lower 40's.

Winter Weather Advisory issued for the mountains and foothills:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY

TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY for the Bear River Range-Blackfoot Mountains-Caribou Range-Teton Valley-

Including the cities of Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs,

Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs

Series of Canadian Winter Storms Will Bring Moderate to Heavy

Snow to the Mountains and Highlands of eastern Idaho…

A series of winter storms moving in from Canada and across

central and eastern Idaho will bring consistent snowfall to the

region starting Wednesday morning and continuing through Friday

afternoon. Snow and rain will mix at low elevations at times,

reducing the total snowfall for the populated cities. However,

for the eastern highlands from the Montana border southward to

the Utah border expect all snow, with heavy snow (10 to 20 inches

over two and a half days) in the big Hole Mountains and the

Centennial Mountains and Island Park area. Elsewhere in the Idaho-

Wyoming border region, moderate snow (6 to 12 inches over two and

a half days) is expected in the Teton Valley, the Caribou

highlands, Blackfoot Mountains, and the Bear River Mountains.

Snowfall rates will be consistent once snow gets started on

Wednesday morning. Starting Thursday afternoon, the snowfall will

be combined with moderate to strong wind to cause reduced

visibility in blowing snow and travel problems with heavy

drifting of snow.

Also on Thursday, moderate snow will intensify in the Sawtooth

Mountains and Stanley basin to cause similar issues for those

living and traveling to the area.