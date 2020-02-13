Windy with scattered showers

Local Forecast

A couple of systems take aim at us, the first arrives Friday. We'll see a slight chance of rain and snow for Friday with gusty winds in the Snake River Plain. Most of the snowfall, will take place in far eastern Idaho, central Idaho and western Wyoming. A second system arrives late Saturday and Sunday with snow and rain showers. The second system holds a better chance of heavier showers with accumulating snowfall.

Overnight and early Friday morning, areas of freezing fog, lows into the upper teens.

Friday, chance of rain and snow, increasing winds for the afternoon and evening. A high into the lower to mid 30's. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph., gusts as high as 35 mph.

Saturday, chance of snow with highs into the lower 30's, gusty winds.

Sunday, snow likely in the morning, with a rain snow mix in the afternoon. Highs into the mid to upper 30's. Gusty winds 15-35 mph.