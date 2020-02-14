Windy holiday weekend with chance of snow

Local Forecast

Gusty winds will push through Friday night into Saturday. Another system swings in from the northwest on Saturday afternoon with scattered snow and rain showers late Saturday and into Sunday.

Saturday, a chance of snow with a mostly cloudy sky. A high into the lower 30's with Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Saturday night, scattered snow showers with a low into the mid 20's. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Sunday, a chance of rain and snow showers with highs into the upper 30's and lower 40's. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday, Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow, a high into the mid 20's.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO 10 PM MST

SUNDAY

Island Park-

Including the cities of Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs,

Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Island Park, and Kilgore

WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10

inches in the mountain valleys and 10 to 20 inches above 6500

feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph at times.

WHERE…The Targhee, Big Hole, Caribou, and Bear River Ranges,

including Island Park and Wayan.

including Island Park and Wayan. WHEN…From 6 PM Saturday to 10 PM MST Sunday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to hazardous at times.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds may produce areas of blowing

and drifting snow with significantly reduced visibility.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO 10 PM

MST SUNDAY

Bear Lake Valley-Teton Valley-

Including the cities of St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown,

Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs