Areas of fog, colder temps

Local Forecast

A few scattered snow showers Monday night, giving way to patchy fog for the valleys into Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon we'll see high pressure building over the west with sunny skies and cold temperatures.

Monday night and Tuesday morning, A chance of snow and patchy freezing fog after, Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4°. Calm wind. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday, patchy freezing fog, mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs into the mid to lower 20's.

Wednesday, Sunny, with a high into the upper 20's and lower 30's.

Thursday, Sunny, with a highs into the upper 20's and lower 30's.