Cold with areas of overnight fog and low clouds

Local Forecast

Below average temperatures will continue this week with areas of freezing fog for the evening and overnight hours. From that fog and low cloud cover there's a chance of light snow. Otherwise we'll see cold and sunny skies for the afternoon hours with highs into the 20's. Our next chance of snow arrives Sunday.

Overnight and Wednesday morning, low's around 1° to -8°, patchy freezing fog with a few flurries.

Wednesday, chance of fog in the morning with a slight chance of snow, mostly sunny with highs into mid 20's.

Thursday, sunny with highs into the upper 20's.

Friday, mostly sunny with highs into the lower 30's.