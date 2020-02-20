Warming slightly

Local Forecast

Clear and cold with a slight increase in temperatures, as we head into the weekend. Our next threat for showers arrives late Sunday and Monday morning.

Overnight, partly cloudy with some freezing fog. a low around -5° for Idaho Falls, with 0° for Pocatello.

Friday, mainly sunny, with a high into the lower 30's. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Saturday, mainly sunny with a highs into the mid to lower 30's. North northeast wind 5-10mph.

Sunday, a few afternoon and evening snow/rain showers. Highs into the mid to upper 30's. Sunday night, scattered snow, with a low around 15° to 20°. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.