A few mountain snow showers

Local Forecast

A disturbance passing by to the north, will bring mostly cloudy skies and mountain snow showers. Temperatures will slowly warm as we move through the week with high pressure working back into the region.

Tuesday, Mostly cloudy, with mountain snow showers. A high near into the mid 30's for Idaho Falls, highs in the mid 40's for Pocatello.

Wednesday, Mostly cloudy with mountain snow showers. Highs into the 40's for the Snake River Plain.

Thursday, Mostly sunny, with a high near 45° to 50°

Friday, Mostly sunny, with a highs into the 50's for the Snake River Plain.