Breezy with a few snow showers

Local Forecast

A cold front passing by to the north will bring breezy winds and a few mountain snow showers for Wednesday.

Wednesday, partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers possible for the Snake Highlands, Central Mountains, and areas close to the Wyoming state line. Highs in the Snake River Plain into the lower 40's for Idaho Falls. Highs into the lower 50's around Pocatello. Winds 10-15 MPH, gusts around 20 MPH.

Thursday, Mostly sunny with highs into the 40's and 50's. Lighter winds around 5-10 mph.

Friday, Mostly sunny with highs into the 50's for the Snake River Plain.

Saturday, increasing clouds with afternoon and evening snow/rain showers. Highs into the 40's and 50's.

Sunday, Chance of rain/snow showers. Gusty winds, with highs into the mid to lower 40's.