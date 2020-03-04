Sunny and warmer

Local Forecast

​​​​​Warmer and sunny weather for Thursday and Friday for Idaho and Wyoming. We'll see our next round of stormy weather roll in Saturday evening and Sunday with another weekend cold front.

Thursday, sunny with winds around 10 mph. Highs into the mid 40's for Idaho Falls, with highs into the mid 50's for Pocatello and the surrounding lower Snake River Plain.

Friday, sunny with highs close to 50° for Idaho Falls, with highs close to 60° for Pocatello.

Saturday, chance of rain and snow for the afternoon and evening hours. Highs into the mid 50's with gusty winds.

Sunday, chance of rain and snow with highs into the 30's and 40's.