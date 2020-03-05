Warm Friday, Cold Front Saturday

Local Forecast

Sunny and warm for Friday before a cold front with showers roll in for Saturday.

Friday, sunny with highs in Idaho Falls into the lower 50's. Highs around Pocatello will be pushing close to 60°. Northeast wind around 10-15 mph. Increasing cloud cover for Friday night.

Saturday, increasing clouds throughout the day, with a risk of rain and snow showers later in the afternoon and evening. Highs into the 50's with gusty winds picking up at night. Rain and snow showers with winds overnight into Sunday.

Sunday, Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow, with a high near 40°, with gusty winds.

Monday, A slight chance of rain and snow with highs into the upper 30's and lower 40's.