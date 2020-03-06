Cold front arrives this weekend

Local Forecast

A passing storm system will bring scattered snow and rain showers for Saturday afternoon and into Sunday, with dropping temperatures. Another shot of wet weather will roll back in from the southwest for your Monday.

Saturday, increasing clouds and a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs into the upper 40's with gusty winds. Winds 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with highs into the lower 40's with gusty winds and a few snow and rain showers, mostly in the eastern highlands.

Monday, A chance of snow and rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the lower 40's. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday, A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high into the mid to lower 40's.

Wednesday, Sunny, with a high into the upper 40's and lower 50's.