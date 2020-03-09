Mtn. Snow Showers Monday Night, Sunshine Working Back in For Tuesday Afternoon

Local Forecast

Snow and rain showers will continue Monday overnight into Tuesday, especially for areas east of the Snake River Plain. Scattered snow showers in the Southeast corner of Idaho could accumulate another couple of inches for Tuesday's morning commute. For the rest of the region, we'll see breezy conditions with mostly cloudy skies for the Snake River Plain. Winds are expected to relax into Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with mainly sunny skies possible in the afternoon. A high near 40° for Idaho Falls with highs into the upper 40's and lower 50's for Pocatello. West winds 10-15 mph.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high into the mid 40's.

Thursday, mostly sunny, with a high in the mid to upper 40's.