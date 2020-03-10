Nice this workweek, stormy weather starting late Saturday

Local Forecast

Nice weather with nearly normal temperatures for the next few days. A minor storm system is sweeping through Montana for Wednesday afternoon and evening. This system will bring a slight risk of snow showers for areas around Lemhi, Clark, Fremont and Teton counties in Idaho and Wyoming. For the rest of the region, we'll see light winds with mostly sunny skies. Highs into the 40's and 50's. Our next storm pattern arrives Saturday, which appears to be a long duration event. Snow showers will be possible well into next week.

Wednesday, mostly sunny with highs into the upper 40's for the upper valley with highs into the mid 50's for the lower Plain. A slight chance of mountain snow showers.

Thursday, sunny with highs into the 40's and 50's.

Friday, mostly sunny with highs into the 40's and 50's.

Saturday, Increasing clouds with rain/snow showers arriving in the afternoon and evening. Highs into the mid 40's, with gusty winds.

Sunday, scattered snow showers with highs into the 30's, with gusty winds.