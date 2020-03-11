Nice Thursday and Friday, showers back for the weekend

Local Forecast

Breezy conditions late Wednesday and early Thursday, thanks to a storm system moving through Montana. We'll look for calming and sunny conditions for Thursday afternoon and Friday. A potentially significant and long-duration winter storm remains on track to start this weekend with scattered snow and rain showers.

Thursday, mostly sunny with highs into the lower 40's for Idaho Falls and the upper 40's for Pocatello. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday, sunny with a high into the mid 40's for the Snake River Plain.

Saturday, scattered snow and rain showers, with a high into the mid 40's. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Saturday overnight, a chance of rain and snow showers. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Sunday, snow showers with a high into the upper 30's and lower 40's. Chance of precipitation is 80%.