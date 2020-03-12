Nice Friday, not so nice this weekend and beyond

Local Forecast

Nice and sunny for Friday with cool temps into the 40's for highs in the Snake River Plain. We're still on track to see scattered rain and snow showers this weekend and next week, with a low pressure center moving down the Pacific coast. Look for the showers to really start late Saturday and into Sunday, with gusty winds.

Friday, Mostly sunny, with a high into the lower 40's for Idaho Falls with highs closer to 50° for Pocatello. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday, scattered snow and rain showers with Some thunderstorms possible for the afternoon and evening. Highs into the mid to upper 40's. Winds 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday, cloudy with rain and snow likely. A high near 45°. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday, cloudy with chance of rain and snow. A high into the upper 40's. Chance of precipitation is 40%.