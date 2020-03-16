Local Forecast

A slow moving area of low pressure to our south is sending scattered showers and thunderstorms in our direction. Nicer weather gets back in here for the later half of the week.

Tuesday, a chance of rain/snow showers with a thunderstorm possible. Partly to mostly cloudy with a high into the lower to mid 50's for the Snake River Plain. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain and snow, Partly to mostly cloudy with a high into the mid 40's. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday, mostly sunny, with a high into the mid 40's.

Friday, Mostly sunny, with a high into the mid 40's.