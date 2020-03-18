Drier weather working back into the region

Local Forecast

A few scattered rain and snow showers for our region Wednesday night and early Thursday as our area of low pressure slowly dies off. A drier weather pattern, with just a few lingering SE showers, sets up for Thursday afternoon and Friday. Temps will be about the same with a breeze in the forecast. This weekend We'll see a few snow showers in far eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming, with partly sunny skies for the rest of Idaho.

Thursday, partly sunny, with a high into the mid 40's for Idaho Falls, the upper 40's for Pocatello. A few isolated showers for SE Idaho and SW Wyoming.

Friday, Partly sunny, with a high near 45° to 50°.

Saturday, Mostly sunny, with a high near 45° to 50°.