A few isolated showers, but still looking nice on the whole
An upper level low will sit to our southeast with another area of low pressure sliding in behind. This will deliver a slight risk of rain and snow showers, but otherwise we'll see highs into the 40's with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Heavy rain and snow showers possible for next week starting on Tuesday.
Friday, a slight chance of a rain and snow shower with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs into the lower 40's for Idaho Falls and Rexburg. With highs into the upper 40's and lower 50's for areas around Pocatello. Winds 5-10 mph.
Saturday, a slight risk of showers with highs into the 40's. Winds 5-10 mph.
Sunday, a slight chance of showers with highs into the upper 40's and lower 50's.
