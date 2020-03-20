Skip to Content
A few showers this weekend

A few scattered showers for Friday night and Saturday as we continue to see an area of low pressure slowly moving to our south. A large storm system takes aim late Monday and into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Saturday, Chance of snow and rain showers with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs into the mid 40's and lower 50's.

Sunday, Partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs into the mid 40's to lower 50's.

Monday, parlty to mostly cloudy with showers late. Highs close to 50° for Idaho Falls, highs into mid to upper 50's around Pocatello.

Tuesday, rain and snow showers with highs into 30's and 40's. Gusty winds throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.

