Scattered showers and gusty winds for the early half of the week

Local Forecast

A rocky start to the week with a wet and windy flow from the northwest.

Look for scattered showers Sunday, Monday and Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. We'll also see increased winds and the threat for thunderstorms, as unstable moist air moves ahead of the cold front. The front arrives Monday night, with gusty winds and dropping temperatures into the mid-week. For the later half of the week, we'll still have some off and on showers with snow into the mountains. Expect Partly to mostly cloudy skies with the occasional rain and snow shower.

Sunday, Increasing clouds, with a high into the upper 40's. Chance of rain and snow showers later into the afternoon and evening

Monday, a mostly cloudy day with a chance of rain and snow showers. A high into the upper 40's. Winds 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday, WINDY, cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. A high into the upper 30's and lower 40's. Winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Wednesday, A slight chance of snow, partly cloudy and breezy with highs into the lower 40's.