More of the same, cold temps, scattered showers and winds

Local Forecast

A broad area of low pressure sits over the region with below average temperatures and scattered snow/rain showers. Another system swings in from the southwest late Saturday with showers and slightly warmer temps this Sunday and Monday.

Thursday, partly to mostly cloudy with isolated snow and rain showers. Winds 10-20 mph. Highs in the Snake River Plain into the lower 40's. Overnight lows around 20.

Friday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs into the mid 40's for the Snake River Plain. Winds 10-20 mph. Overnight lows into the mid 20's.

Saturday, sunny in the morning and midday, with increasing clouds for the afternoon. Windy, with winds 15-30 mph. Scattered snow showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Overnight lows into the Lower 30's

Sunday, scattered showers with highs into the mid to upper 40's.