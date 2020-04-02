Chance of snow Thursday night and Friday morning with chilly temps

Local Forecast

Scattered snow showers late Thursday and Friday with some chilly temperatures for Friday. We'll see temps into the 30's and 40's, with slightly warmer weather this weekend, as another storm system moves in from the southwest. With the southwest system, our temperatures will climb. By the later half of next week, high pressure looks to build back in.

Thursday night, scattered snow showers with some accumulation possible. Low's into the upper teens.

Friday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lighter winds, with highs into the low to mid 40's.

Saturday, mostly sunny with highs into upper 40's. Saturday night, snow and rain showers with lows into the 30's.

Sunday, scattered snow and rain showers with highs into the lower 50's.