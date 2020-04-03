Wet weather arrives late Saturday

Local Forecast

Sunny on Saturday with highs into the upper 40's and lower 50's with showers arriving into late Saturday night and early Sunday. This next round of wet weather moves in from the southwest, this change will lead to slightly warmer days and a higher snow level.

Saturday, mostly sunny in the morning, increasing clouds for the afternoon with highs into the upper 40's and lower 50's. Winds 10-20 mph.

Sunday, scattered rain and snow showers, mostly cloudy with highs into the lower 50's. Winds 10-20 mph.

Monday, scattered showers and thunderstorms, gusty winds at 10-20 mph. Highs into the lower 50's.